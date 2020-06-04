Arrowhead Report
NFL to Allow Kansas City Chiefs and NFL Coaches to Return to Team Facilities

Joshua Brisco

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Thursday announcing that coaches may begin returning to work in team facilities as soon as Friday, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star says the Chiefs may not be among the first to return to their team facilities:

The Chiefs are likely to wait a bit longer before allowing any of their coaches return to 1 Arrowhead Drive. The Chiefs’ training facility is based in Jackson County, which recently amended its Phase 2 reopening plan to align with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s extension to June 15.

In the memo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also included caveats for coaches and personnel who may be at risk if they were to return to team facilities.

"Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations."

As for the eventual return of players, SI.com's Jenna West took a closer look:

Only players receiving treatment are permitted to be at the facility. The memo does not mention when the rest of the players will be allowed to enter team facilities, but the NFL plans to implement a coronavirus testing program for coaches and other personnel before players return.
According to Rapoport, the league anticipates the 49ers being the only team not able to access their facility Friday. San Francisco is "aware and supportive of the plan" and working with local authorities to obtain permission when available.

This news comes two days after the NFL announced that teams, including the Chiefs, would not be able to travel for training camp this preseason. The Chiefs were planning to return to St. Joseph, Missouri to Missouri Western State University for the 11th consecutive season. Now, the Chiefs will host training camp in Kansas City for the first time since 1990.

