Big Plays Optional: Tyreek Hill is Beating Defenses However He Needs To

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has gotten a lot of attention from defenses this year. As the Chiefs' running game has grabbed some headlines and tight end Travis Kelce leads the team in receiving, Hill has had a "quiet" start to his 2020 season, still racking up five receiving touchdowns and one rushing, with nearly 500 total yards from scrimmage.

As the offense continues to develop in different ways to counter how defenses attack them, Hill said he's happy to take on whatever role moves the offense along.

“When I first came into the league, I was just happy to be in the league,” Hill told reporters on Friday. “I wanted to make the big play. Now it’s about running the slants and the hitches, running a Z-in, coming back to the ball, catching it with my hands and getting it upfield.”

Hill has made highlights with explosive plays, but he's had less than 10 yards per reception in three games this year, which he's only done two other times in the last three seasons.

Hill averaged 9.2 yards per catch last week against the Denver Broncos, highlighted by a 15-yard long. The Chiefs’ longest offensive play came on a 38-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

“You know what, football is a game of chess,” Hill said. “I feel like if we continue doing what we’re doing, which is nickel and dime all the way down the field, teams will continue to play more man. It just takes time. We just got to be patient. Everyone knows us for the big play, I want to make the play, Pat wants to make the big play, everyone wants the big play. We just got to play chess.”

Hill said the run game, anchored by running backs Clyde-Edwards Helaire and Le’Veon Bell, could help the offense into potential deep plays going forward.

Until that chance arrives, Hill said he’ll focus on using his expanded skillset.

“I just feel like I’m more mature on the field now where, I mean I wouldn’t say I’m complete, but the game has slowed down tremendously for me,” Hill said.