SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Travis Kelce Continues to Evolve — Even in His Eighth NFL Season

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn't necessarily have the best statistical performance in a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. That didn't seem to bother him.

Kelce still found a way to make an impact outside of his three catches for a season-low 31 yards, as he was still a core member of the Chiefs' offense.

That outcome was all a part of the offensive minds of head coach Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and tight ends coach Tom Melvin, as Kelce told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.

“At the tight end position, you’re asked to do so many things,” Kelce said. “You’ll see me split out wide singled up like a wide receiver. In the Buffalo game and in previous games, you see me in the backfield. I’ve also played in-line tight end also to the H-back tight end or the adjuster, as we call it in this offense, to where you can kind of move me around and just put me anywhere.”

When fullback Anthony Sherman was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list two weeks ago, the Chiefs asked Kelce to take on additional responsibilities in terms of blocking. That’s put Kelce in the backfield on a handful of plays, filling in for the Chiefs’ lone fullback, but that's hardly the extent of Kelce's role.

“In this offense, you definitely have to be a smart football player no matter what position you’re playing,” Kelce said. “The tight end position tends to get moved around a lot more than others, which means you have to be that much more locked into the game plan and what we’re trying to get done.”

Through Week 7, Kelce is tied for first amongst NFL tight ends in receptions (40) and touchdowns (5). He has an outright lead in yardage (501).

In terms of the Chiefs, Kelce leads the team in receptions and yardage, sitting ahead of wide receiver Tyreek Hill (31 receptions, 439 yards, five touchdowns). The duo has shared the top spots for the bulk of their careers in Kansas City. Kelce has been amongst the top two targets since he became a contributor in 2014 — three seasons before quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered the picture.

“He's hard for a defense to account for," Mahomes said. "When you have guys like Tyreek and Trav and these guys who can mismatch with other guys, it helps out the entire offense. I think that whenever you don’t see these huge receiving yards, some games you don’t understand how they’re impacting the game, being the players that they are.”

Against the Broncos, Kelce was targeted three times and hauled in all three passes. He was on the field through 14 of the first team's 15 rushing plays and 100% of the 26 passes before quarterback Chad Henne took control in the fourth quarter.

Kelce said he embraces the numerous roles that come being with a tight end, even if that means touching the ball less, like he did last week.

“I’m technically the utility guy on the field,” Kelce said. “Whether you need a plumber or an electrician, man, I'm here for you. Whatever the coaches and the guys on this team need me to do, I feel like throughout the week I hone in on those fundamentals, I focus on my job and what I have to do to help make this offense click whether that’s playing fullback, playing wideout or getting back there and running a wildcat and playing QB.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harrison Butker Identifies Potential Reason for Missed PATs

Since hitting two tied for franchise-best 58-yard field goals against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been good, but not perfect.

Joe Andrews

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Seven Weeks of Action?

Seven weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Can the Chiefs Cover the Spread Against the Jets?

As the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the New York Jets approached, Vegas oddsmakers were tasked with figuring out the spread of the contest. The proposed margin of victory, as of Thursday night, was set at 19.5-points, in favor of the Chiefs. So, I think it's fair to ask, can the Chiefs cover?

Tucker D. Franklin

Week 8 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Football Preview: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em, Roll the Dice

Who should you start and sit when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets in Week 8? Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce and even Le'Veon Bell have an argument for your lineup.

Joshua Brisco

Top 10 Kansas City Chiefs Players of All Time

This article will cover the top 10 greatest players in Chiefs history. Since their inception, they've produced some of the greatest defenders and skill positions of all time. Their history has some of the best talents in NFL history.

Jesse Unk

by

TheFilmFreak

The Chiefs Don't Need to Make Any Moves at the Trade Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, it's natural for fans to ask if the Kansas City Chiefs should consider making a move to bolster their squad heading into the final half of the season. While it's a valid question to ask, I think there is a pretty easy answer and that is no.

Tucker D. Franklin

Daniel Sorensen and the Chiefs' Defense Are Trying to Change the Narrative

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen might be the most talked-about player on the team, outside of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and not in a good way. The undrafted safety has started to change the narrative about him after solid performances against the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

Tucker D. Franklin

The AFC Contenders and Pretenders Who Will Compete with the Kansas City Chiefs

Some AFC teams are starting to distance themselves from the pack. Who are they, and how do they look relative to the Kansas City Chiefs in KC's campaign to run it back?

ConnerChristopherson

Midseason Report Card: Chiefs Turn in High Marks Just Before the Midway Point

As we near the midway point of the season, it's time for the Kansas City Chiefs to receive their midterm report card.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Lose Top Spot in Sports Illustrated's Latest Power Rankings

After reclaiming the top spot in Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings last week, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost the top ranking despite blowing out the Denver Broncos this week.

Joshua Brisco