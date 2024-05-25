Carson Wentz Is Already Standing Out at Chiefs OTAs
Normally, it's Patrick Mahomes who makes headlines and grabs his teammates' attention during offseason workouts. So far, however, it's a different Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who's standing out in a positive way.
Carson Wentz, a newcomer as an free agent pickup, is off to a roaring start at OTAs.
Don't get it twisted: Wentz isn't the same player he was during his prime with the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes's job security, obviously, is higher than any player in the entire sport. That doesn't mean he and Kansas City can't benefit from having a quality backup, though. Every year, the Chiefs make a concerted effort to surround the two-time NFL MVP with a veteran second-stringer capable of putting him in good positions to succeed.
Speaking after the team's first OTA session, head coach Andy Reid said Wentz can be just that for the reigning champs.
"Carson looks sharp," Reid said. "He’s picking things up fast, smart guy, and he fits in well. Seems like a heck of a person, and he’s good in that (quarterback) room.”
Now 31 years old, Wentz has bounced around the league. In 2024, he'll be on his fifth team in five seasons. After finishing up his half-decade stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, he's been a member of the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams. That Rams stretch, albeit for only part of the season, was instrumental in Wentz sending a message. The former No. 2 overall draft pick can still help a team, even if he isn't a starter anymore.
Practice lore can only be taken with a grain of salt. With that said, tight end Travis Kelce praised Wentz on this week's New Heights podcast for the job he's done in OTAs early on.
"Carson... he's absolutely killing it, man," Kelce said. "He's dicing them up every time he goes out there. He's throwing bombs and throwing lasers, man. He's got all the attributes, and you can see it when he's out there on the practice field for sure."
Kelce says he, Wentz and Mahomes have already played golf together to bond off the field. Being Mahomes's backup is oftentimes one of the best roles in the sport, although recent seasons have seen the Chiefs rely on that player in some capacity. Whether it be a Mahomes knee injury during the regular season or a couple of postseason ailments, Kansas City is no stranger to temporarily being put in a precarious position.
Of course, the franchise's hope is that Wentz only sees in-game action during a blowout or a hypothetical Week 18 start with the AFC's one-seed locked up. That isn't a slight to the North Dakota State product, but instead a compliment to the best player in the league. If Mahomes is prepared and playing well, Wentz will have triumphed in his duties.
Kelce thinks this partnership, albeit a humbling one at this stage of Wentz's once-tremendous career, can help everyone thrive.
"Honestly, man, seeing him sling the ball around, you can see how good he is and how he's had an unbelievable amount of success in the NFL," Kelce said. "And I think him learning under Coach Reid and seeing how Pat does things on the football field, I think he can not only fit in and take his game to another level but really help this team out in the long run."