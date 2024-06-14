First Look: Kansas City Chiefs Receive Super Bowl LVIII Championship Rings
The Kansas City Chiefs have already begun to work on their campaign to become the NFL's first-ever three-peat champions, but on Thursday night, the team had one more major event to celebrate their 2023 title.
The Chiefs have received and unveiled their Super Bowl LVIII championship rings, marking KC's second-consecutive title and third ring in five seasons.
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Championship Rings - First Look
According to the Chiefs' website, each ring contains 505 round diamonds, 19 baguette diamonds, five marquise diamonds, 38 custom-cut genuine rubies and 14.8 total carats.
Earlier this week, Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill was asked about his emotions ahead of the ring ceremony, as one of the players who would receive his first ring on Thursday night.
"I'm looking forward to an awesome date night with my wife out in the great city of Kansas City," Tranquill said. "I'm sure when I unbox that ring, it's going to be special. There's going to be a sentimental value attached to that that you can't necessarily replicate. It's going to be a fun night with teammates. Seeing guys that are no longer here anymore, being able to reunite with those guys, it's going to be fun."
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV and LVII rings
The Chiefs now have three rings to flaunt from the modern era, in addition to their first ring from Super Bowl IV.
After Super Bowl LIV (and a COVID-impacted offseason that led to a later ring ceremony in September 2020), the Chiefs received their first rings in 50 years.
In June 2023, KC received their Super Bowl LVI rings, complete with a removable top to reveal a miniature Arrowhead Stadium inside.