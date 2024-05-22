Chiefs LB Leo Chenal Named to 'All-Underrated' Team for 2024
Thanks to solid contributions from stars, depth pieces and unsung heroes alike, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was one of the very best in the NFL last season. With Steve Spagnuolo's unit performing at an elite level all year long, that helped the franchise secure its second Super Bowl championship in a row.
One player who finds himself in the gray area between depth and hero is linebacker Leo Chenal. Until February, that is, as the former third-round NFL Draft selection turned in a fantastic outing on the biggest stage and set the tone for the offseason.
As a result, Chenal is getting flowers for stepping up. In light of Willie Gay Jr.'s departure in free agency, many are expecting Chenal to enjoy an even better 2024. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report is one of them, listing Chenal on his "All-Underrated" team.
Sobleski cites Chenal as most effective as a SAM linebacker, but he hints at the Wisconsin product developing into a well-rounded performer moving forward.
"However, the continued growth curve seen in Chenal's game can't be denied," Sobleski wrote. "As a rookie, he graded better than any other linebacker, per PFF. His performance in the Super Bowl wasn't a one-game aberration, either. Chenal graded as the league's best defender for the entire 2023 playoffs. Some concern arises with his utilization, because Chenal was primarily viewed as a downhill option entering the league. Even so, the 250-pound defender is an awesome athlete. As Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte noted, Chenal's relative athletic score ranked third among all linebackers over the last 37 years.
"While a bigger and more physical 'backer, the third-year pro is adept in zone coverage. He's just not as fluid covering quicker options in space. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can offset that by continuing to use Chenal in a hybrid role where he rushers the passer in certain packages. Either way, the Chiefs saw what type of impact Chenal can create when securing another ring."
Seeing increased playing time this past season, Chenal made the most of the reps he got in his sophomore campaign. Logging 443 snaps on defense, he recorded career-best marks in tackles (65), tackles for loss (8), quarterback hits (7) and sacks (3). Additionally, he surrendered just 6.6 yards per target in coverage and lowered his missed tackle percentage from 12.5 to a measly 4.4. The cherry on top? Chenal continued to factor into special teams, playing 306 snaps there.
Chenal's Super Bowl goes beyond the Pro Football Focus grades, too. He had six tackles in that meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, also logging a quarterback hit and a forced fumble. For the second championship game in a row, he rose to the occasion. If those grades are your thing, though, he earned the Chiefs' highest mark in that outing.
Kansas City has a clear one-two punch at linebacker with Nick Bolton and the re-signed Drue Tranquill occupying premium snaps. With that said, Chenal has made quite the case to continue seeing the field for a considerable amount of time. Spagnuolo is one of the league's most creative coordinators, so don't be surprised to see Chenal unleashed even more in 2024.
Sobleski, as well as many others, believe he's ready for it.