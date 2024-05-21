Chiefs Sign Second-Round Pick Kingsley Suamataia to Rookie Contract
Just like that, the Kansas City Chiefs have six of their seven 2024 NFL Draft picks under contract.
Earlier this month, the NFL's personnel notice and daily transaction wire revealed that the reigning champs had signed five players to rookie-scale deals. The list consisted of tight end Jared Wiley, safety Jaden Hicks, cornerback Kamal Hadden and offensive linemen Hunter Nourzad and C.J. Hanson.
Now, the club's earliest pick from Day 2 has been locked in on his first professional deal. Second-round offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, the No. 63 overall selection from April's draft, has agreed with the Chiefs on a rookie contract. The franchise's official team transactions page lists it as a Monday move.
According to Spotrac's estimates for Kansas City's 2024 class, Suamataia was projected to make $6.4 million total spanning the four years of his deal. The projection came with a $1.5M signing bonus, netting him some comparable numbers to 2023 second-round pick Rashee Rice who was drafted a bit earlier in the order.
As the Chiefs move forward in their offseason program, Suamataia is expected to compete with Wanya Morris for a starting gig along the offensive line. The left tackle battle might just be the most heated one on the roster, especially with Donovan Smith no longer in town. Morris had some ups in 2023 but also struggled at times. His inconsistent play landed him in an interesting position this offseason.
Suamataia, a multi-year starter at BYU, has experience on both sides of the line and is a supreme athlete. His combination of football smarts, size and fluidity makes him a top candidate for a job right out of the gate. The rest of the summer will help determine whether he's Kansas City's eventual Week 1 starter.
The Chiefs' final order of business will be signing first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The 28th overall pick is far from alone, though, as several other first-round picks have yet to make things official with their respective teams. With more OTA sessions remaining and mandatory minicamp on the horizon, there's a lot of time left for things to work themselves out.