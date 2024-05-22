Chiefs Trying to Foster Rashee Rice's On and Off-Field Growth
One of the highlights — or, perhaps, lowlights — of the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been a series of off-the-field developments with wide receiver Rashee Rice. The 2023 breakout rookie caused a multi-vehicle car accident in April that continues to be investigated, then he got accused of an assault in a Dallas nightclub earlier this month.
While the photographer who was originally claiming to be hit by Rice in the alleged assault has since requested for charges to be dropped, Rice is far from in the clear overall. There's still a dark cloud hanging over him, although the 24-year-old was present for Chiefs OTAs this week.
On Wednesday, it became apparent that Kansas City is focused on helping Rice continue to grow both on and off the field. Speaking to the media following practice, head coach Andy Reid said the team maintains "open communication" regarding any investigation(s) for Rice and is letting the legal process play out.
While that takes place, Reid touched on a couple of areas he wants to see his former second-round pick keep improving at in 2024.
"As you saw, during the season, he worked through some of the drops," Reid said. "We're good with that. He's got good hand placement as he goes through the routes [and] he's got that feel for where things can catch you quick and where you have a little bit more time. I think the place he'll continue to work on would be just in space. He has a nice feel for it but the more reps you get with that, the better you get with it. The area that he plays in, that becomes important."
Rice, the No. 55 overall selection in last year's NFL Draft, burst onto the scene as a rookie. Hauling in 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, he was the club's leading receiver down the stretch. It remains to be seen whether he'll be able to replicate that production as a sophomore, especially considering the possibility of a suspension coming from the league. If that is instituted, Rice's season would be cut a bit short.
Regardless of that, the Chiefs hope they're never faced with a situation like this again for the sake of team and player. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes elaborated on wanting to help Rice continue to grow, instead emphasizing the need for excellence outside of football.
"I think it's not just me, just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes," Mahomes said. "I mean, obviously, that was a big mistake but you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn't happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society not only for yourself, but for the people around you. I think he is doing that but right now, we're just going to keep trying to do whatever we can to get him on the right path so he can be a great football player, obviously, but we want him to be a great person too."
The Chiefs can anticipate whatever they choose for a Rice suspension, but the reality of things is they must keep allowing the legal timeline to unfold. In the meantime, the organization has high expectations for its best receiver from 2023. That applies on the practice field, in the facility and when Rice is serving as an everyday member of society.
Rice hasn't shown to be perfect in fulfilling any of those roles, but Kansas City is eagerly present to support him in any avenue possible.