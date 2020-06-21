Arrowhead Report
Damien Williams Provides Sneaky Value Late In Fantasy Football Drafts

Tucker D. Franklin

After the Kansas City Chiefs drafted former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, questions about running back Damien Williams usage rose to the forefront.

In terms of the fantasy realm, Williams — who rushed for 104 yards and an iconic touchdown in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory — is being overlooked heading into 2020, as experts have his average draft position as the 92nd overall player and 36th running back.

Sports Illustrated’s fantasy expert, Ben Heisler said Williams could be a sneaky pick in the later rounds.

I think as much as everybody was overvaluing Clyde Edwards-Helaire, they're undervaluing Damien Williams. The chiefs are bringing the band back together, right? They're running it all back for 2020. They had even brought back Sammy Watkins. It's essentially the same team that won the Super Bowl in 2019. You think Andy Reid, after waiting 22 years to win a Super Bowl, is just going to throw aside a key part of their success in the postseason down the stretch? I don't think so. I like Damien Williams' story. I think his value is there going in that seventh, eighth round as a guy and still going to catch a ton of passes. Love him on the wheel route. He's always fantastic in that area as well. So go ahead and get some outstanding value, and a guy that still has a chance to be the lead back in Kansas City in the seventh or eighth round. It's pretty remarkable value. I really like Damien Williams in that spot.

Williams recorded a career-high 498 rushing yards in 2019 and found the end zone five times. He also established himself in the passing game, hauling in 30 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

In the playoffs, Williams ran for 196 yards and four touchdowns while recording 11 receptions for 94 yards and two scores.

