Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prepared to Learn in Competitive Position Group

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire has experienced a competitive running back room before.

Heading into his freshman year at LSU, Edwards-Helaire played alongside Chiefs RB Darrel Williams, Washington RB Derrius Guice, Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette and New England Patriots RB Nick Brossette.

He told reporters in a video conference on Friday the experiences in Baton Rouge have helped him adjust to preparing for an NFL season alongside four other running backs.

“I am going into a stacked room again and ultimately, I went in to learn,” Edwards-Helaire said. “That is the biggest thing. If you can learn from guys who have experienced things that you are about to encounter, you can only benefit from it.”

Running Backs Coach Deland McCollough said during a video conference with reporters on Thursday that Edwards-Helaire constantly asks questions about aspects of the offense throughout virtual meetings.

The rookie’s efforts to understand the complexity of Head Coach Andy Reid’s offense has grown over time with the help of previous experiences. The lessons started as early as the little leagues and high school.

“Getting to college it was easier [because of that foundation], seeing an offense that everybody runs,” Edwards-Helaire said. “As far as picking everything up in the playbook, the general understanding of the offense is coming easy, but as far as specifics, that’s the NFL playbook. Being specific to each team and the things that they want, that’s pretty much the gist of it. When you can get the whole playbook, the little specific details down, then you have everything. But for the most part, it is about setting a foundation and understanding what football is.”

Edwards-Helaire began diving into the Chiefs offense during the NFL Combine. The organization had him sold. A little over a month after being drafted, the halfback has the same thoughts.

“I completely stand on what I said draft night as far as Kansas City being the perfect fit for me,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I’m still standing strong on it going through the offense, picking up the offense and learning everything. It’s pretty much everything I was told it would be. They didn’t lie about anything, they hit the nails on the head. It’s done.”

Edwards-Helaire is expected to battle with Damien Williams for the starting position but could end up in a one-two punch situation.

He plans to continue growing with help from teammates whenever his inaugural role comes to life.

“I’m the young guy in the room, I’m 21 years old, and right now I’m learning,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I’m a rookie, so I’m staying in my place and I’m doing what I need to do.”

