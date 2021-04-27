GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Surprised the Ravens Traded Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City? So Was He!

Much of the NFL world was shocked to find out that the Baltimore Ravens were trading Orlando Brown Jr. to their top rival in the AFC: the Kansas City Chiefs. Even Brown wasn't expecting to end up in Kansas City.
Much of the NFL world was shocked to find out that the Baltimore Ravens were trading Orlando Brown Jr. to their top rival in the AFC: the Kansas City Chiefs. In his introductory press conference on Monday, Brown admitted that even he wasn't expecting to end up in Kansas City.

"I was really surprised, man, I was really surprised," Brown said when asked about being traded to KC. "I didn't see it coming. You know what I mean, if you would have asked me when I requested my trade where I would have been, I wouldn't have been able to tell you then, but I was very surprised to be here and I'm just glad that they made the move. I definitely think I'm the guy that they want, the guy that they need."

While the move made sense for the Chiefs and allows Brown to achieve his dream of being a full-time starting left tackle in the NFL, the Ravens have ostensibly made their biggest challenger in the conference stronger by moving Brown to Kansas City. While Baltimore got a solid haul of draft picks in return, the Ravens haven't beaten the Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes era and will eventually need to if they hope to reach a Super Bowl in the near future.

In addition to his surprise about his new destination, Brown discussed his mindset and emotional reaction when he got the news that he was on the move and headed to Kansas City.

"It’s crazy," Brown said. "I was in Norman, Oklahoma, in the Everest, in the indoor facility taking pass sets when my agent gave me a call and he was just like, ‘Are you ready to be a Chief?’ Honestly, I was a little bit overwhelmed and it was a little hard for me to wrap my mind around getting traded to a situation like this, which I think is the best in the league going from what I came from. Man, like I said, it was just so overwhelming emotionally and I’m just so happy, I’m so blessed to be here."

