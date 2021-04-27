GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Jim Mora Jr. on Orlando Brown Jr. Trade: 'I Don't Think There Is Any Downside'

Former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. talks about Orlando Brown Jr.'s fit with the Kansas City Chiefs on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast.
The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the biggest moves of the offseason last Friday with their pre-draft blockbuster trade to secure their next left tackle in Orlando Brown Jr., but it left some wondering, does he fit in Kansas City?

Former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to discuss what the trade for Brown means for both teams involved.

When it comes to the trade, there are a few things people have apprehensions about. Fortunately, Mora was able to address them.

First was the worry about Brown fitting in at left tackle. While it's true Brown has spent most of his time at right tackle in his three seasons in the league, he does have some pro — 11 games last season — and college experience at left tackle.

Mora said if Kansas City didn't believe he could play left tackle at a high level then he doesn't think they would have made the move.

"I think that if the Chiefs didn't have [the] conviction that he could slide in at left tackle and be a Pro Bowl performer like he's been at right then they wouldn't have made this move," Mora said. "They've seen [the] film, they've played against him, they evaluated him coming out of college, they have all the information they need. They've seen him play at the highest level, against the best competition. They got the 11 games, as you said, to evaluate him at left tackle."

Another worry some critics of the trade have is Brown's switch in the scheme. The Chiefs run a pass-heavy offense while the Baltimore Ravens employ a heavy running attack.

While a valid concern, Mora said with Brown's skill set, the transition of schemes should be a pretty easy one.

"I wouldn't be concerned about [the] scheme," Mora said. " I wouldn't be concerned about going from a run-heavy offense to a pass-heavy offense. He has the skill set to play at a very high level. He's proven that. It doesn't matter to him necessarily what play is called. He's just going to execute his responsibility. He's fundamentally sound, he's talented, he's eager to get a fresh start. I think it's just a great move for the Chiefs. I don't think there is any downside, in my opinion."

Read More: Orlando Brown Jr. Wants To Be in Kansas City 'For A Long Time'

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown (78) during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (78) walks off the field during minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown wears a Gucci visor during AFC Practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Series graphic for Jordan Foote's 100 Players In 100 Days series
Date Unknown; Tallahassee, FL, USA; FSU defensive end Joshua Kaindoh closes in on NC State quarterback Ryan Finley during the Seminoles' home opener at Doak Campbell Stadium last year. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug 17, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (78) during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Stone Forsythe (72) block Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
