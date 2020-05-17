Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark Can Relate to DT Chris Jones' Contract Situation

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark tries to avoid discussing the business aspect of football with his teammates, but for the contract situation of Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, Clark knows what goes on behind the scenes.

In a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Clark acknowledged that he can relate to Jones’ ongoing contract situation with the Chiefs, as he went through a similar process during his last offseason in Seattle. Clark said he offered guidance to his franchise-tagged teammate earlier this offseason.

“The best advice I gave him was just keeping his eyes off the media, off the internet because there’s going to be something different every day,” Clark told reporters. “And just staying focused on his every day, his normal. Because when he gets out of [that], that’s when things are going to get weird. That’s what I did.”

Clark spoke from his experience after being franchise-tagged by the Seattle Seahawks last offseason. Clark said he paid a little too much attention to analysis and reports early in the process. Ultimately, Seattle traded him to Kansas City before the draft.

Clark hopes his experience can help Jones focus on finding a solution as the business side of the deal progresses.

“It’s hard, it’s a hard time,” Clark said. “He wants to end his stuff and get a deal done. But right now he’s on the franchise tag. I just want to be able to have my teammate. That’s my dog.”

Jones was tagged by the Chiefs in March. He led the organization in sacks in 2018 and 2019.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told reporters last month that Kansas City remains interested in signing Jones to a long-term deal. The deadline to do so is July 15.

“There’s a lot of time to continue the dialogue and to work on something with Chris,” Veach said. “We certainly are going to work to maintain him not just for next year, but for the future.”

If Jones is not signed by the deadline, he will be forced to play for an estimated $16.1 million under the tag, or potentially sit out the season. He earned $1.2 million last season in the final of his rookie deal.

