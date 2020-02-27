The franchise tag window will open on Thursday, and teams have two weeks to decide if they want to keep players who are scheduled to become free agents but haven't signed long-term deals.

Under the final year of the current collective bargaining agreement, teams can either use the franchise tag or the transition tag. NFL teams can franchise tag players from Feb. 27-March 12. The dates were originally scheduled for two days earlier, but the league and the NFLPA pushed them back due to the current CBA negotiations.

Top players like Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans running back Derrick Henry and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones are among the top players expected to be tagged.

Keep up with the latest franchise tag news and rumors around the NFL:

The Chiefs will tag star DT Chris Jones. The team sees Jones in its long-term plans and hopes to reach a deal with him. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

