JuJu Smith-Schuster on Picking the Chiefs: ‘I Came Here to Win'

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs missed Sammy Watkins dearly. There's no working around that fact, as none of their proposed wide receiver No. 2 options managed to stand out in a major way. Mecole Hardman did so near the end of the year, but it came when he was being weaponized in other ways. Byron Pringle came the closest to doing so and while he overperformed relative to expectations, even he underperformed compared to what a top-flight second wideout should do.

Thus, the Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach entered the offseason (again) looking for a third option. Less than a week after the start of the new league year, Kansas City brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year contract. He adds a dynamic to the team's offense that hasn't been present in a while, and the addition should benefit Patrick Mahomes and company. He's solely focused on winning, too. When asked about whether he'd bring his viral TikTok dances to his new home, Smith-Schuster made it clear that he has one goal in mind: winning.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (right) embrace following the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"As far as the whole TikTok thing, dancing, I think you go back and you look at those TikToks, those dance things, you look at you’re winning as a team," Smith-Schuster said. "From my concern with the Steelers, it wasn’t a distraction for anyone on the team or in the locker room. Do I see myself doing that here? Honestly, I’m just here to work and just play ball man. I’m here to work. We have a great team, we have some great guys, and this is why I came, to be a part of that. I came here to win.”

Aug 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (left) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) talk on the field before playing at Heinz Field.

The Chiefs recruited Smith-Schuster last offseason, and winning was a common theme in that endeavor as well. Not only was the team coming off a trip to the Super Bowl, but it was a year removed from a championship win. Head coach Andy Reid even texted Smith-Schuster a picture of the Lombardi Trophy in an effort to sway him in the Chiefs' favor. It didn't end up working out ultimately, but that moment stuck with the 25-year-old wideout. When asked about that experience and the team's long-standing commitment to him, Smith-Schuster said it was very important.

“It’s one thing for a head coach who just won the Lombardi Trophy, and for them to text me personally, it means a lot," Smith-Schuster said. "And going into this year’s process, KC has been on me for the past two years. Obviously, I feel welcome here and appreciated. So, coming here and having the opportunity to play here for him (Reid) is a great experience.”

In addition to playing for Reid, Smith-Schuster will have the chance to enter a situation that's conducive to individual success. With Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce being two of the best playmakers and receiving options in the NFL, plenty of opportunities for single coverage elsewhere will open up. Since the departures of Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster has operated with a ton of attention on him. That won't always be the case in Kansas City, and the Chiefs' newest pickup is excited to put everything together and win games.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) poses for a photograph with a fan following the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“You come into a team where they’ve got guys who can stretch the field, guys that have been here doing it for quite some time now," Smith-Schuster said. "For me, I made the decision to come here to win. I’m all about winning. I’m all about what I can do to help the team and produce. This year you’ll see that. You’ll see that obviously they have Tyreek (Hill), Travis (Kelce) and Mecole (Hardman) and all those guys, they’ll still make their plays. And the plays that I do get, I’ll want to make them too. Like I said, I’m here to win.”