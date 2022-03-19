Roundtable: Assessing What JuJu Smith-Schuster Brings to the Chiefs

When Sammy Watkins departed from Kansas City last offseason, many wondered what the team would do to find a suitable wide receiver No. 2 replacement. After striking out on players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Josh Reynolds, the Chiefs entered training camp willing to give Mecole Hardman a chance to stand out. That didn't end up happening and as a result, the search picked back up this offseason.

Until the Chiefs signed Smith-Schuster to a unique contract on Friday, that was.

The addition of Smith-Schuster, a standout during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is supposed to take some of the pressure off Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. In a vacuum, it also provides Patrick Mahomes with a third trusted weapon that will consistently gain separation in one-on-one situations. The jury is still out on whether that will be the case, but the justification and logic remain. What will Smith-Schuster bring as a new member of the Chiefs? The Arrowhead Report crew discusses.

Aug 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (left) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) talk on the field before playing at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Foote: Less than two months ago, I wrote about why the Chiefs needed to make another serious run at Smith-Schuster. Adding him into the fold made sense all along and for the Chiefs' sake, it's good that they were finally able to bring him in. Not only will he feast as a tertiary option in the offense, but his inside-outside versatility is also a major plus. Andy Reid is one of the most creative minds ever and Patrick Mahomes is still a top field general in the sport, and both should find that their lives are much easier as a result of this move.

Mark Van Sickle: JuJu Smith-Schuster was a top wide receiver free agent the Chiefs just missed out on in 2021 and they landed their man in 2022 on a very reasonable one-year deal. Smith-Schuster’s best seasons in the NFL came when he wasn’t relied on as his team’s top option. He showed he can be a very reliable No. 2 wideout and in the Chiefs' offense, he will be the third option behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs could legitimately have three pass catchers get to 1,000 yards receiving this season. Chiefs fans should be very excited about this addition to the squad.

Sam Hays: JuJu is exactly what this team needed. He is a receiver who will help set everyone else up with more space, with his danger as an asset, and also put up numbers himself as a great talent. Short passes and intermediate passes will be where he will put up numbers in both mainly. He can also finally take that clear step back in the hierarchy he arguably didn't have since Antonio Brown left Pittsburgh. If you wanted to get Smith-Schuster back to his top form, this was the team for him. If you wanted to get the best possible third receiving option, this was among the two or three best options.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (right) embrace following the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Conner Christopherson: After over a year of reports the Chiefs were interested in JuJu, it finally happened. Smith-Schuster is only 25 years old and is coming to the Chiefs to finally solidify the third receiving option role that Sammy Watkins left behind. Smith-Schuster's skill set will fit in well with the Chiefs, who move their wide receivers around a lot. His intermediate route-running and aptitude will let Tyreek Hill stretch the field more than he did in 2021. This opens the Chiefs' offense up a lot heading into 2022, which is needed as the AFC West arms themselves. The deal makes sense for both parties and I bet the Chiefs are interested in making the relationship long-term if Smith-Schuster plays well this year.

Taylor Witt: Number one on many Chiefs fans' free agency wish list was former Pittsburgh Steelers WR standout JuJu Smith-Schuster. After a week where seemingly the entire conference made moves to prevent a fifth-consecutive AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, Brett Veach had had enough and inked Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal. He brings a physicality on underneath routes that the Chiefs have been missing, and a resume that suggests his most productive work comes when he's opposite a 5'10", 185-pound athletic freak. It was that way in 2018 when Antonio Brown was Pittsburgh's wideout No. 1 and Smith-Schuster put up an eye-popping 1400 yards, and it may be that way again this season alongside Tyreek Hill. Chiefs fans got their big offensive signing, which should set everyone in the Kingdom at ease for oh, I don't know, about a week maybe.

Jacob Harris: JuJu's TikTok is great, and I never once made fun of it.