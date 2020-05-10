Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate their mothers on Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, members of the Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their mothers across social media.

The Chiefs tweeted out quotes from their players to their moms, telling them how much they mean to them and wishing them a happy Mother’s Day.

Khalen Saunders was one of the players quoted. He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the ladies that keep everything running smooth. I’m blessed and thankful to have such powerful women in my life that not only help me get through the tough parts, but also provide my daughter with an excellent example to follow to become a wonderful mother. Love you!”

New Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had words for his mother as well, writing, “Mom, the mountain top moments of my life are because of your unconditional love.”

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens, kicker Harrison Butker and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson also had messages to their mothers and wives.

Both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted in appreciation of mothers wishing a happy Mother’s Day to all.

In ESPN’s featured Mother’s Day video, Mecole Hardman was highlighted for what he did after the 2019 NFL Draft. The video shows athletes from all sports surprising their mothers with gifts. Hardman bought his mom a house after he was drafted last season.

At the time, Hardman tweeted, "I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am 🙏🏾 I love you ma x1000000000❤️ It’s my turn to take care of you now."

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mother’s Day this year may look different for some. Everyone at Arrowhead Report would like to wish all mothers a happy and safe Mother’s Day.