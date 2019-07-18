Watch: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. Surprises Mom With New House

Hardman was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 draft.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 18, 2019

Mecole Hardman Jr. has always dreamt of buying his mother a house. On Thursday, the former Georgia receiver made turned that dream into a reality.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Hardman—who was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft—surprised his mother with a new home that he bought her.

"I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it,” Hardman tweeted. "Words can’t explain how happy i am. I love you ma X1000000000. It’s my turn to take of you now."

Hardman brought family and friends with plenty of balloons to accompany the event, the end result is pretty emotional. Hardman's mother was clearly overwhelmed and overjoyed with the gesture. 

"It makes you feel good as a mother to know that your kids would go to this length to make you know that you did good," she said in the video. "That he’s smart to he even think about putting on something like this."

Hardman tallied 26 receptions for 368 yards and four touchdowns last season.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message