Mecole Hardman Jr. has always dreamt of buying his mother a house. On Thursday, the former Georgia receiver made turned that dream into a reality.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Hardman—who was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft—surprised his mother with a new home that he bought her.

I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am 🙏🏾 I love you ma x1000000000❤️ It’s my turn to take care of you now 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nHpwQbMGvB — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 18, 2019

"I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it,” Hardman tweeted. "Words can’t explain how happy i am. I love you ma X1000000000. It’s my turn to take of you now."

Hardman brought family and friends with plenty of balloons to accompany the event, the end result is pretty emotional. Hardman's mother was clearly overwhelmed and overjoyed with the gesture.

"It makes you feel good as a mother to know that your kids would go to this length to make you know that you did good," she said in the video. "That he’s smart to he even think about putting on something like this."

Hardman tallied 26 receptions for 368 yards and four touchdowns last season.