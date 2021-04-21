GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
'I Think We’re OK There' — Andy Reid Breaks Down Offensive Tackle Situation

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about the Chiefs' tackle situation in his first meeting with the media since the Super Bowl on Monday.
For good reason, the most talked-about position group this offseason has been offensive tackle. That conversation didn't stop on Monday as Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media for the first time since the Super Bowl. 

Just before the new league year started on March 17, the Kansas City Chiefs released both Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz due to injuries and salary cap hits.

While the position has gone through a complete overhaul, Reid said he still feels pretty good about what the team has there.

"We forget about a couple of them—[Lucas] Niang was another one that we had high hopes for last year and had a couple of nice days with us before he opted out," Reid said. "I think we’re OK there now, but I’ve said this before, Brett’s always keeping his eyes open. We’ll just see how it all ends up, but we’ve got some good competition in there." 

According to the roster on the team site, the Chiefs currently have Niang, Martinas Rankin and Prince Tega Wanogho listed as their only tackles. Mike Remmers, Darryl Williams and Yasir Durant are not assigned a specific position along the line, but have played the position.

While the Chiefs might not have an abundance of tackles on their roster, Reid talked about the versatility some of their guards have, specifically in new free-agent addition Kyle Long, and mentioned they could still be in pursuit of an upgrade on the line.

"I think we all know that Kyle Long had played tackle, was an All-Pro tackle actually his rookie year, so we’ve got options and people in there," Reid said. "But I wouldn’t tell you at any position that we’re done looking. We’re always going to keep our eyes open and try to make ourselves better, which we need to do. We’ve got to do that. When you’re sitting in our position you’re not just striving to stay the same, you’re trying to get yourself better."

