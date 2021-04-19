Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid React to Alex Smith's Retirement

As the Kansas City Chiefs were beginning their press conference to open up voluntary organized team activities, former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement from the NFL.

Smith publically announced his decision with a video posted on his Instagram account on Monday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about what Smith meant to him and how he made each team he went on better. Reid also added that if the former quarterback gets into coaching, he's first in line for his services.

"You guys know what I feel about him," Reid said. "He’s just a heck of a person. He had a great career. He played so many years here with different teams, and everywhere he went, he made them better. I texted him a while back if he gets into coaching I get first dibs on him, which I doubt he will, but if he decides to go that route, he’d be a guy that you’d love to have on your staff. He is really a special person. He’ll go down as one of my all-time favorites there."

During his time in Kansas City, Smith helped the Chiefs to a 50-26 record while throwing for 17,608 yards and 102 touchdowns. Smith also brought the organization their first playoff victory since 1993 season, beating the Houston Texans 30-0 in the Wild Card round of the 2015 NFL Playoffs.

Smith's impact on the organization is still felt today as he helped mentor current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during his rookie season.

In his time with the media on Monday, Mahomes talked about the impact Smith had on his career and the adversity his predecessor had to go through in his career.

"Just a tremendous guy, obviously a great player," Mahomes said. "Dealt with adversity throughout his career and always seem to come on top and be better from it. He's dealt with different coaches, he's dealt with different systems and he's always had success and obviously with the injury that he had be able to come back and lead his team to the playoffs it shows the type of man that he is, the type of team player that he is and I'm just grateful for the time that I had with him that really developed me to be the quarterback I am today."