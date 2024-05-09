Chiefs Earn Solid Grade for Offseason Moves Atop AFC West
The Kansas City Chiefs have reigned in the AFC West since 2016, and the 2024 offseason doesn't appear to be the beginning of the end of that dominance. In an offseason report card on SI.com, Matt Verderame reviewed the offseason moves for the entire division, and KC came out in a familiar spot: on top.
Verderame gave the Chiefs a "B" for their '24 offseason, good for the best grade in the division. Crediting KC for adding wide receivers Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy while noting the losses of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and others, Verderame explained how the Chiefs kept their core together while adding at a key position.
"The two-time defending champions didn’t do a ton this offseason in terms of adding talent. However, and most importantly, they made sure not to lose much, either," Verderame wrote. "GM Brett Veach did well to retain superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Drue Tranquill. Then, in free agency, the Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal to upgrade the weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the Super Bowl last year with Rashee Rice on the perimeter and little else."
Retaining Jones was the biggest move of KC's free agency period, with Tranquill's re-signing also being quietly important for Steve Spagnuolo's defense. However, Verderame rightly notes that KC's defense is the unit that will be tested by their recent departures.
"However, Kansas City lost a few important defensive pieces, led by Sneed," Verderame continued. "After placing the franchise tag on Sneed, he was eventually traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-round pick. Without Sneed, the Chiefs still have All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie, but he’s surrounded by lesser-known talents in Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams."
For Verderame's entire slate of AFC West grades, including an "F" for the Denver Broncos, click here.