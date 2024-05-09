Report: Free Agent WR Zay Jones to Visit Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday
This offseason, improving at wide receiver has been a main point of emphasis for general manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the signing of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and the 2024 NFL Draft pickup of Xavier Worthy, however, the team doesn't appear to be finished doing its homework on the position.
According to a Wednesday night report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, a free agent wideout will meet with the reigning Super Bowl champions soon. Former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Zay Jones is "scheduled to visit" Kansas City on Thursday.
Late last month, Jones was released by Jacksonville in a move that saved just under $4.2 million against the team's salary cap. He was previously set to enter the final campaign of a three-year, $24M contract signed back in 2022. The deal came with $14M in guarantees.
The Chiefs won't be the first club Jones visits with in his newfound free agency experience. According to Schefter, three other teams — the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys — have already had chances to leave a good impression on the 29-year-old.
Originally a second-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills back in 2017, it's been an up-and-down last few years for Jones. Following a big-time 2022 that saw him haul in 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns, he was held to just nine games played this past season. In those contests, he was on the field for 73% of available snaps but saw his catch (34), yardage (321) and touchdown (2) totals all drop. He dealt with knee and hamstring injuries during the year.
The fact that Kansas City is doing its due diligence on the receiver class in free agency is interesting. The Brown and Worthy additions are nice, and 2023 second-round pick Rashee Rice emerged as a significant force as a rookie. With that said, off-the-field problems have plagued Rice this offseason, as the latest one is an alleged assault in Dallas earlier in the week.
On Wednesday, Joshua Brisco and I wrote about whether Kansas City adding a new wideout would make sense. I brought up Jones's name in our discussion here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com.
"Of the thin group of remaining free agents, Zay Jones is interesting, although there are serious questions about what he has left in the tank," I wrote. "The same is true for Michael Thomas, who is a good fit in Kansas City and had a bit of a rebound in 2023 but still saw his year end early. Odell Beckham Jr. was my go-to pick, but the Miami Dolphins swooped him up."
Jones is an intriguing case. On one hand, he does have somewhat recent production and wouldn't have to be a No. 1 or No. 2 target in Kansas City. On the other hand, he's pushing the age-30 mark and declined a season ago. A visit doesn't signal a signing is imminent, so the next handful of days will be worth monitoring.