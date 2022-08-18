Chiefs Trade Candidates: Who Could Be Moved Before Roster Cutdowns?

The Kansas City Chiefs already had to cut down their roster from 90 players to 85. There will be two more sets of cuts before the start of the season. The first will trim the roster from 85 players to 80, and the second from 80 to the final 53. However, it's worth noting that these cutdowns don't just have to come in the form of releasing players. With pre-cutdown trades, the Chiefs can improve their roster while still narrowing it down.

We have seen the Chiefs do this in the past with guys like guard Parker Ehinger and running back Carlos Hyde. In both cases, the Chiefs got a player back — cornerback Charvarius Ward and offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, respectively. Even if the team doesn't want players in return, receiving a pick benefits the Chiefs. So before the roster is cut down to 53 names, the Chiefs should look to explore their options with a few players on the bubble.

1. Running back Ronald Jones

It is no secret that Ronald Jones has fallen out of favor with the Chiefs' coaching staff. When he was initially signed back in March, many fans thought Jones would compliment Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs backfield, creating a dangerous one-two punch. Now, Jones is often noted as the fourth running back in individual drills and has run with the third and fourth team during team periods and the Chiefs' first preseason game. The team may still choose to keep four running backs on the roster, which would likely mean Jones would stay in Kansas City. If the Chiefs keep just three, Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco could bring the end of Jones's short tenure in Kansas City.

So, what value does Jones have? Well, he is only one year removed from rushing for just 22 yards shy of 1,000 in Tampa Bay, but he lost his starting spot there after the re-emergence of Leonard Fournette. Running back is a position of attrition, so whether it's because of a preseason injury or as a depth piece, some team may seek out Jones and hope he can find his form. Jones doesn't fit in Kansas City because of his inability to consistently make plays in the passing game, whether as a pass-catcher or pass-blocker. However, other teams who don't throw as much as the Chiefs could be enthralled by his running prowess. Look for a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Atlanta Falcons who don't have established No. 2 backs to be involved when the Chiefs inevitably make Jones available. If the Chiefs can recoup a late day-three pick, even if it is conditional, that's a win for the organization.

Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2. Center Austin Reiter

Initially, I didn't have Austin Reiter on this list. Unfortunately, Reiter seems to have to be included due to injuries around the league. The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost their starting centers for the season. In the Browns' case, they lost their backup too. Reiter has a ton of starting experience in this league, totaling 39 starts including playoffs over the last three years. With Creed Humphrey being one of the best centers in the NFL, there is no clear path for Reiter to start on the Chiefs. Kansas City also has Nick Allegretti, who has been solely a guard in the NFL but played center in college, and the Chiefs trust him there too. Last year, the Chiefs brought in Austin Blythe at center before drafting Humphrey. After Humphrey was drafted, Blythe was moved to a backup role and only saw the field in garbage time. Reiter is most likely in for a similar season, but there are teams out there that could use his services. The Chiefs have eight or nine linemen ahead of Reiter on the depth chart, so he is expendable if the right deal comes around.

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter (62) enters the field during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

3. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth

Taylor Stallworth, like Ronald Jones, signed with the Chiefs this offseason. It was a big deal when he was brought in because the Chiefs desperately needed defensive line help. He was coming off the best year of his career and was thought to be in line to help the Chiefs' pass rush. Since signing Stallworth, KC has added George Karlaftis, Carlos Dunlap, and most notably, Danny Shelton. Heading into the offseason programs, three defensive tackle spots were essentially locked up by Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton. Therefore, at the beginning of training camp, the battle for the fourth – and presumably final – defensive tackle spot was thought to be between Stallworth and Khalen Saunders. Now the addition of Shelton makes that battle more challenging for Stallworth to win. The good news for the Chiefs is that Stallworth flashed during the team's first preseason game, possibly adding to his value. Stallworth is still a good player in this league, but the Chiefs might not have room to keep him around.

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) waves to the fans prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

4. The 2019 draft class

The Chiefs still have five players from their 2019 draft class: wide receiver Mecole Hardman, safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, cornerback Rashad Fenton and interior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti. All of them are entering the final year of their contract. Hardman and Thornhill are not going anywhere else this season.

Fenton and Allegretti are in a similar boat as excellent role players, used to various degrees. Allegretti has never been a starter for the Chiefs, but he has filled in well when called on because of injury or when used in specific packages when the Chiefs use an extra o-lineman. Fenton has largely been the team's third cornerback, a noteworthy role in the modern NFL (to the tune of nearly 48% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps last season). So why would the Chiefs consider trading away either Fenton or Allegretti? Simply because they are good enough to be a starter on another team and are in the final year of their contracts. If a team wanted to make a move to acquire and extend either player, the Chiefs should be willing to listen.

Saunders is the most interesting trade candidate from the 2019 draft class. Even as a No. 84 overall pick, Saunders was expected to need time to develop out of Western Illinois. But due to battles with injuries and stretches of time as a gameday inactive, Saunders has played in just 22 games with the Chiefs to the tune of one sack. The Chiefs have frequently either made Saunders inactive for games or left him mostly on the sideline in games when he is active. However, even when he has been on the field, Saunders hasn't shown much. It seems likely that the Chiefs will move on, but is it possible they can entice someone to trade for him? That will be a question for Brett Veach and the Chiefs to answer before cutdown day.