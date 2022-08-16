Chiefs Waive Two Players, Trim Roster Down to 85

The Kansas City Chiefs had until 4:00 p.m. ET to trim their roster down to 85 players in an effort to meet the NFL's imposed deadline, and they've settled on their first round of final roster cuts in the final hour of eligibility.

On Tuesday, Kansas City waived defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. This comes a day after the club announced four others getting waived: wide receivers Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings, offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk and cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Those Monday moves, combined with the official signing of interior defensive lineman Danny Shelton, moved the roster total to 87 heading into Tuesday. As a result, the Tuesday cuts of Edwards and Gray were all the Chiefs needed in order to reach their required total.

Edwards, an undrafted free agent in 2020, started his career with the Atlanta Falcons. After his stint there, he joined Kansas City back in January of 2021 as a practice squad signee. Edwards re-joined the team on a reserve/futures contract in February of this year but didn't last through the first full set of cuts. Gray was signed by the Chiefs less than a month ago following a workout and is now looking for another NFL team to bring him in. The 27-year-old most recently played in the United States Football league as a member of the Philadelphia Stars, hauling in 26 passes for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Kansas City is now good on cuts for a week, as it'll have until Aug. 23 to get from 85 players to 80. Tuesday, Aug. 30 is the big day to remember, as that's when all teams in the league must cut down from 80 all the way to their final 53-man units. With each passing roster move, the picture of who the Chiefs will carry into the regular season becomes clearer.

