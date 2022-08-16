Skip to main content

Chiefs Waive Two Players, Trim Roster Down to 85

KC cuts down its roster in accordance with the NFL's Tuesday afternoon deadline.

The Kansas City Chiefs had until 4:00 p.m. ET to trim their roster down to 85 players in an effort to meet the NFL's imposed deadline, and they've settled on their first round of final roster cuts in the final hour of eligibility. 

On Tuesday, Kansas City waived defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. This comes a day after the club announced four others getting waived: wide receivers Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings, offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk and cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. 

Those Monday moves, combined with the official signing of interior defensive lineman Danny Shelton, moved the roster total to 87 heading into Tuesday. As a result, the Tuesday cuts of Edwards and Gray were all the Chiefs needed in order to reach their required total.

Edwards, an undrafted free agent in 2020, started his career with the Atlanta Falcons. After his stint there, he joined Kansas City back in January of 2021 as a practice squad signee. Edwards re-joined the team on a reserve/futures contract in February of this year but didn't last through the first full set of cuts. Gray was signed by the Chiefs less than a month ago following a workout and is now looking for another NFL team to bring him in. The 27-year-old most recently played in the United States Football league as a member of the Philadelphia Stars, hauling in 26 passes for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kansas City is now good on cuts for a week, as it'll have until Aug. 23 to get from 85 players to 80. Tuesday, Aug. 30 is the big day to remember, as that's when all teams in the league must cut down from 80 all the way to their final 53-man units. With each passing roster move, the picture of who the Chiefs will carry into the regular season becomes clearer. 

Read More: Three Chiefs Who Improved Their Stock Against the Bears

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (DB26) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Are Doubling Down on Their Youth Movement at CB

By Jordan Foote2 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is taken down by Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson (23) in the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Can Isiah Pacheco Challenge for the RB1 Spot This Season?

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.4 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk (68) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Waive Four Players Before Monday Practice

By Jordan FooteAug 15, 2022 10:34 AM EDT
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) is brought down after a short pass reception by Chicago Bears defensive back Elijah Hicks (37), bottom, and linebacker Caleb Johnson (92) in the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Who Improved Their Stock Against the Bears

By Jordan FooteAug 15, 2022 8:29 AM EDT
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Are Confident in Versatility of New-Look Offense

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 5:54 PM EDT
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis after being selected as the thirtieth overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

George Karlaftis Is Receiving Rave Reviews for Chiefs Debut

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 5:04 PM EDT
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) heads off the field after warming up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 19-14 Loss to the Bears

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 4:02 PM EDT
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Soldier Field Looks Rough Ahead of Chiefs at Bears

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 12:43 PM EDT