SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Le'Veon Bell Ready for Fresh Start with Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Andrews

Running back Le’Veon Bell joined the New York Jets a year and a half ago, hoping to spark a potential fast-paced rebuild with the consistently struggling organization.

For reasons Bell hasn't discussed publicly, the plan didn’t work out. On October 15, Bell went from the worst team in the AFC to the conference's Super Bowl favorite when he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, two days after he was released from his four-year $52.5 million deal with the Jets.

“This is really a relief,” Bell told reporters during his first presser with the Chiefs on Wednesday. “Coming here, I don’t really feel pressured about anything. I just want to come here and play football. People are allowing me to do that. I feel like I’m in a great spot, great place and I’m eager. I’m ready to roll.”

Bell joined the Chiefs in practice for the first time on Wednesday, sparking steps toward a debut with the third NFL organization of his seven-season career.

The former All-Pro running back has not been a true "backup" in any of his 79 career appearances between the Jets and his first team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. That will likely change when he takes his first snap as a Chief, potentially against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Bell said he’s OK with the role of backing up rooking running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, an arrangement that could reignite his career.

“I played at a high level for so long,” Bell said. "I had two years [with the Jets] where it has not been at a high level and people kind of look at it like that. So I wanted to get here, get my feet back under me, get in a good offense, get the ball when I can [and] not have too much pressure on me. Just play football — I think coming here will give me the opportunity to do that.”

In New York, Bell primarily ran the ball downhill, averaging 3.22 yards per carry in 2019 and 3.36 yards per run during his two games with the Jets this year.

In Kansas City, Bell said he's looking forward to the opportunity to run the ball in a variety of ways with motions, reverses and misdirections from head coach Andy Reid’s playbook.

Bell may also become a target within the Chiefs’ passing game, something quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks forward to.

“Obviously he’s a mismatch coming out of the backfield,” Mahomes said. “The way he is able to run routes, the way he is able to split out and basically be another receiver out there is pretty special. He’s going to get a lot of matchups he hasn’t had recently with a lot of linebackers on him. I’m sure he’s pretty excited about that.” 

On Wednesday, Reid didn't commit to playing Bell against the Broncos on Sunday, but Bell said he’s absorbing the playbook while he looks to establish a role in the offense.

Even then, Bell said he isn’t worried about his snap count as he works to rebuild his identity in Kansas City.

“I know there’s probably no limit to this offense and what it can do,” Bell said. “I just want to continue to grow and keep learning. We’ll see where it goes.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-17 win to the Buffalo Bills?

Sam Hays

Demarcus Robinson Was Able to Fill the 'Sammy Watkins Void' Against Buffalo

With the injury to wide receiver Sammy Watkins, the Kansas City Chiefs have been searching for a productive replacement in his absence and they might have found something in wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Robinson was the leading receiver Monday with five catches for 69 yards, but is that enough for the Chiefs' passing game when they are not relying heavily on the run?

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Return to Top of Sports Illustrated Power Rankings After Win Over Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs retook the top spot in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings after defeating the Buffalo Bills on Monday, a week after slipping after a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Defense Limits Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to Season-Lows

Though the Kansas City Chiefs did not record a single sack for the first time this season against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, they found ways to pressure quarterback Josh Allen.

Joe Andrews

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire Records Career-Bests in Win Over Buffalo

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire one thing in preparation for the Buffalo Bills — finish it. On Monday night he did just that.

Joe Andrews

Have the Chiefs Found the Right Combination On the Offensive Line?

After a strong showing from the offensive line against the Buffalo Bills in the Kansas City Chiefs 26-17 win on Monday night, is it fair to wonder if the Chiefs have finally found the right combination in the trenches?

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Care How the Chiefs Win Games As Long As They Do

While the Kansas City Chiefs offense that captured a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday wasn't the offense we have been accustomed to seeing, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fine with that.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Run Production Anchors Offense in Rebound Win Over Bills

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t think he gave the Kansas City Chiefs running backs a chance to excel in last week’s loss to the Oakland Raiders. Against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, he made up for the regret

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Rely on Rushing Attack in 26-17 Win Over the Bills

Following a disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to respond in an unfamiliar way with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have announced their inactive players ahead of today's game.

Tucker D. Franklin