Kansas City Chiefs Expected to Sign Running Back Le'Veon Bell

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, adding the three-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro to the team's star-studded offense, according to Adam Schefter.

The Jets released Bell on Tuesday night, bringing a jarring end to what can only be described as a failed experiment in New York. Now, Bell joins one of the NFL's highest-flying offenses with a chance to win a Super Bowl.

Alongside rookie first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and DeAndre Washington, Bell immediately becomes the eldest and most-decorated player in a very young Chiefs backfield.

While Bell's usage in New York was much-maligned, Bell's receiving ability and patience when running the ball highlighted his time in Pittsburgh, which should be a set of skills that head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy look to utilize in Kansas City.

In his five years with the Steelers, Bell racked up more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage four times and more than 1,800 yards three times before holding out through the 2018 season and joining the Jets for a disappointing year in 2019 and two games in 2020.

Despite his statistical success, Bell has won just two playoff games in his career, both coming in January 2017, the second in an 18-16 win over the Chiefs. Many Chiefs fans likely remember the details of the game where the Chiefs fell just short of an AFC Championship Game appearance despite holding the Steelers to a touchdownless performance. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit six field goals and the Steelers punted just one time as a 30-carry, 170-yard rushing performance from Bell kept the Steelers' offense on track, despite never finding the end zone.