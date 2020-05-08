Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Meet punter Tommy Townsend: A candidate to replace Dustin Colquitt

Tucker D. Franklin

For the first time in 15 years, there will be someone new taking a snap for a punt in a Chiefs uniform. Before the Kansas City Chiefs released long-time punter Dustin Colquitt, they signed undrafted free agent punter Tommy Townsend.

Townsend had some ties with the Colquitt family as he redshirted at Tennessee for a season before transferring to Florida where his brother, Johnny Townsend, who punted for the then-Oakland Raiders and New York Giants, played.

“I actually met Britton [Colquitt] when I was at Tennessee,” Townsend said. “He came out and got some work in with us but of course I’ve always heard stuff about Dustin [Colquitt]. He’s a legend, not just to the punting industry but for the Chiefs and throughout the NFL.”

Townsend said the biggest thing for him is to make a name for himself and “become his own person” as he prepares to compete for Colquitt’s previous role.

The Florida punter was a hot commodity out of the draft. Townsend finished his Gator career with 4,162 yards on 93 punts for an average of 44.8 yards per punt. He also holds school records for most yards by a punter in a single game, 432 yards on nine punts, and the seventh-longest punt, 71 yards.

He had several offers with other teams but chose to forego them for a chance to sign with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“I’ve been hearing amazing things about the Chiefs, the coaching staff and just the culture that the Chiefs organization brings forward,” Townsend said. “So, it was always something in the back of my mind that told me the Chiefs would be a really great spot for me, and it played out that way.”

One of the first steps in the process of making a name for himself begins in rookie meetings. Townsend met with Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub and recently wrapped up the virtual rookie minicamp.

Townsend said in addition to having conversations with Toub, he’s been watching film to get an understanding of the schemes and the level of expectations the Chiefs have for their special teams unit.

Another duty left vacant by Colquitt’s departure is the role of holding on field goals and extra points. Townsend said he would have no problem stepping into the position if need be.

“I’ve been holding since high school. It’s something that I’m fairly confident in,” Townsend said. “Like I said, I’ve been a holder since high school, and I also held the two seasons that I played at Florida and we did pretty well there. … I’m just really excited to get to work with Harrison [Butker] and James [Winchester] to try to make the operation as efficient as possible.”

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Kansas City Chiefs are becoming the NFL's new villain — and it's going to be awesome

As the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their Super Bowl title in 2020, they will continue their path to become the NFL's new Big Bad Villain, and Chiefs fans should enjoy the ride.

jacobharris

by

Joweee15

Roundtable: What will the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs' record be?

Finally, it's here. The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and now the Kansas City Chiefs have times and dates for their "Run It Back" tour. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable breaks down the slate of games and gives their record prediction.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs News: The Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 schedule has been released

After a day full of speculation and leaks, the Kansas City Chiefs officially have their 2020 schedule for the "Run It Back" tour.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just like the rest of us in quarantine

While sometimes it may seem like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from another planet when he’s making absurd plays on the football field, he really is just like us.

Tucker D. Franklin

Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Schedule Release

Follow along on Arrowhead Report as the Kansas City Chiefs learn their schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

Tucker D. Franklin

Meet Tershawn Wharton: the Chief coming from Division II Missouri S&T

After being told he was "undersized," Missouri S&T's Tershawn Wharton is trying to go from the NCAA Division II level to an NFL roster.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

RayShank

Analytics and revolutions: Why Andy Reid wanted Clyde Edwards-Helaire

If you know the track record of the Kansas City Chiefs and Head Coach Andy Reid, the selection of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the NFL Draft was a surprise. So what is Reid's plan?

Austin J

by

BiggerThomas

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to hold radiothon for Kansas City COVID-19 relief efforts

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu plans to hit the radio waves in Kansas City for an extended amount of time later this week to help COVID-19 relief efforts in the city.

Joe Andrews

Roundtable: Kansas City Chiefs draft Michigan EDGE Michael Danna

The Arrowhead Report Roundtable breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' selection of Michigan EDGE Michael Danna and answers the question: what do you think of the pick?

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif continues work with NFL and team in midst of frontline pandemic work

While Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif continues to work on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Doctor continues work with the Chiefs and the NFL

Joe Andrews