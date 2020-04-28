Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt and team appear to part ways

Tucker D. Franklin

It appears that long-time Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt and the Chiefs have parted ways.

In an Instagram post late Monday night, Colquitt expressed his appreciation for his time in Kansas City and appeared to announce that he would no longer be with the Chiefs going forward.

Colquitt has been the Chiefs' punter for 15 seasons. He was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

The 37-year old punter added this caption to his post:

I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them to. I’ll miss walking into the building & smelling the coffee, talking to everyone...it took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you’d ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead...hell, the indoor facility used to be 70 yards. Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC

Last season, Colquitt played in and won his first Super Bowl as the Chiefs beat the San Fransisco 49ers, 31-20. Colquitt owns the franchise record for the longest punt (81 yards, 2007), games played by any position (238), seasons played (15), punting yards (50,393) and punts (1,124).

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native has the third most punts downed inside of the 20-yard line in NFL history (462).

The Chiefs have signed a pair of free-agent punters this offseason. Tyler Newsome was signed before the draft and Florida punter Tommy Townsend was signed at the conclusion of the draft as an undrafted free agent.

With the departure, the Chiefs are set to save $2 million in salary cap space.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Janet Dennis
Janet Dennis

I'm not happy with this at all

Janet Dennis
Janet Dennis

U will be missed by me Janet Dennis love U Dustin always

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft Updates - Day 2

The second day of the NFL Draft is here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

SI Draft Tracker

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Draft Updates

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

by

SI Draft Tracker

Is it possible to predict the success of NFL Draft picks?

From NFL general managers to sports talk pundits to fans around the world, everyone is currently wondering how their team's NFL Draft selections are going to pan out. Is there a way to predict their success or failure?

Taylor Witt

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: A Blocker Moves to the Pandemic’s Front Line

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (or "LDT," as many call him) is putting his doctorate in medicine to use: fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at a longterm care facility in Quebec.

Joshua Brisco

AFC West attempts to catch up with the Kansas City Chiefs through the NFL Draft

It's no secret everyone in the AFC West is trying to catch the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. With the draft over, how did the other teams in the division do?

Joe Andrews

Breaking down the Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 draft class

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote breaks down the newest additions to the Kansas City Chiefs from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jordan Foote

by

RayShank

Arrowhead Report Roundtable: Kansas City Chiefs select TCU offensive lineman Lucas Niang

The Arrowhead Report Roundtable reacts to the selection of Lucas Niang and answers the question: what do you think of the pick?

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs hope second-round draft pick Willie Gay Jr. can contribute right away

Despite a troubled past, General Manager Brett Veach and company liked what they saw in Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. What they saw was someone who could step in right away.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Draft: Kansas City trades back into the draft to take Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes

With the 237th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Kansas City Chiefs selected Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes after trading back into the draft.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs UDFA Tracker - NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is over, but the Kansas City Chiefs will be signing a variety of undrafted free agents. Track the moves here on Arrowhead Report.

Tucker D. Franklin