New Chiefs Offensive Line 'Working Their Tails Off' During OTAs

Over the last two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs' new-look offensive line has gotten their first set of snaps as a unit. So far, Andy Reid is happy with what he's seen.

Following their Super Bowl loss, most of the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been focused on rebuilding their offensive line. Now that the rebuild is complete, the unit is starting to build its chemistry.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about the group during his press conference on Thursday. He said the offensive line has been working hard during the organized team activities.

"The big guys are working their tails off to kind of knock out some of the kinks and learn the offense, learn the protections," Reid said. "[Offensive line] coach [Andy] Heck does a great job with that, and he’s loaded them up with stuff. So, we don’t want to step back, we want to keep going forward."

Kansas City could potentially have five new starters on the offensive line to start the season. The Chiefs seemingly have the left side of the line ironed out with Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle and Joe Thuney at left guard. The other three positions are more up in the air as there will be position battles for all three.

But it's not just about what the offensive coaches are doing that impacts the newly constructed offensive line. Reid said defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has helped them recognize different defensive looks and know what they are supposed to do.

"Then Spags, he’s got every look that you can imagine to work on, so I think that way it’s great from a protection standpoint," Reid said. "We’re doing any run against the defense, they’re doing that all against bags, so it’s recognition things there. But I think they’re handling it well and they seem to be talking and communicating. Again, there are some things we’ve got to keep working on, but I would expect that.”