Patrick Mahomes on Toe Rehab: 'If There Was a Game, I’d Be Able To Play In It'

Just over four months removed from his toe surgery, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to take the field again.

While it may come as no surprise the superstar quarterback is recovering fine from his torn plantar plate, Mahomes addressed the media after organized team activities on Thursday and delivered good news to Chiefs fans.

"If there was a game, I’d be able to play in it, I think," Mahomes said. "At the end of the day, there are still things I may have to work through. I’ll continue to rehab, continue to keep strengthening that stuff, but it’s good to be able to get out there a little earlier than the schedule had me and be able to get some work in."

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco wrote about Mahomes being "ahead of schedule" in his recovery earlier this offseason, where he laid out what has happened since he suffered the injury.

Mahomes had surgery to repair a turf toe shortly after the season, fixing the injury suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Browns.



On March 1, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach discussed Mahomes' timeline for return with the media, expressing a similar optimism to Friday's update.



"I’m just looking at my medical notes here, so Pat had his toe surgery on [Feb. 10], talking to Rick [Burkholder] late last week, it’s a three-month recovery, so we’re hopeful somewhere around that mandatory mini-camp if we have it," Veach said. "We certainly think by training camp he’ll be good to go, and we’ll be smart with him."



With the Chiefs' original timeline and Palmer's new report, there's no reason for anything but optimism for Mahomes' quick and complete recovery. Assuming Mahomes hits full-speed during training camp and gets a handful of reps in the preseason, his first meaningful game of the 2021 season will be against the Browns — the same team who he suffered the injury against in last year's playoff run.

