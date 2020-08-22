No Preseason, No Problem for the Kansas City Chiefs

This has been a year filled with disappointing and unprecedented circumstances. Many events, athletic and otherwise, have been canceled or postponed. Even the NFL isn’t big enough to avoid the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend is typically the time when teams get to showcase their stars for the longest amount of time before the regular season begins, in each team's third preseason game. However, that's not happening this year, as the NFL canceled all preseason games for 2020.

Sadly, no one will be treated to the excitement of seeing a 69-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.

We’ll have to wait until the regular season to see Mahomes make ridiculous throws or to see Hill burn defenders and throw up the peace sign. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as most fans typically cringe seeing Kansas City’s best playmakers risk injury playing in games that don’t really count.

Over the last several years, seeing rookies and unproven players get their chance to earn a spot on the team is the main purpose of preseason games. That could be a huge loss for many teams, but the Chiefs are in a unique spot, having brought back a majority of their starters from their Super Bowl-winning roster.

The Chiefs coaches will have the entire month of August to see these new players in a controlled environment and be able to see players' progress without having to show their cards during a preseason game. Yes, a few of these rookies will push for playing time or even become starters by Week 1. Players like running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., and punter Tommy Townsend will likely be starters. These guys will be thrown to the wolves as far as in-game experience goes, but they have the talent to overcome this obstacle.

Edwards-Helaire and Townsend will have an easier path to success. The high-flying Kansas City offense will need Edwards-Helaire to play his role (and play it well), but they don’t need him to be a superstar on day one. Hanging onto the ball and not turning it over will be a top priority. Protecting Mahomes will be another. Catching the ball out of the backfield could be a spot where he really shines this season.

The hope for everyone is that Townsend won’t be used all that often as a punter. When he is called upon, all he needs to do is get the kicks off and not look horrible. Being the holder on field goals and extra points will be a more critical role for Townsend in his rookie campaign. As long as he keeps kicker Harrison Butker steady, Townsend’s season will be seen as a success. No one looks at the holder until he messes up. No pressure, Tommy, you’ve got this.

Gay is already catching on quickly during camp. Teammate and fellow linebacker Anthony Hitchens has already nicknamed him "Turbo." He has the type of NFL speed that typically takes a while for rookies to catch up to during their first season. As odd as this may sound, wrapping up and completing tackles will probably be the biggest learning curve for Gay. He may have the highest ceiling of the bunch of rookies that are getting ready to take their seat at the table with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Along with those three rookies, there are plenty of others who have a shot to make a big impression early in the season. The cornerback position is among those who may see some rookies step up in the first part of the season. L’Jarius Sneed, Thakarius Keyes, and Lavert Hill could all push for playing time with cornerback Bashaud Breeland out for the first four weeks.

The Chiefs have added a couple of free-agent offensive lineman in Kelechi Osemele and Daniel Kilgore to help fill the void of two players who opted out of the season (Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff and rookie Lucas Niang) due to COVID-19. With all of the movement along the line, undrafted free agent rookie Yasir Durant could put himself in a position to be a rotational depth player.

Hardcore NFL fans will miss watching the ever-so-enchanting third preseason game that was originally set to take place today. However, the anticipation continues to build toward the most hyped-up opening game in NFL history. No preseason? No problem for the Chiefs and their quest to win back-to-back Super Bowls.