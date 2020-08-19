Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland Facing Four-Game Suspension

Sometimes old news is still news. Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing a four-game suspension to start the 2020 NFL season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If that sounds familiar, it's because Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network reported the same thing on April 29.

So, is Schefter's report a new step in the story? ...Maybe.

Pelissero's report came following this offseason's incident in South Carolina that ended in Breeland's arrest and five misdemeanor charges. However, the four-game suspension was unrelated to the South Carolina arrest. Pelissero noted that Breeland was appealing the suspension. Schefter's new report makes no mention of an appeal — either ongoing or completed — so the uncertainty in that regard seems most noteworthy.

Schefter's tweet ends with "Breeland expected to miss games against Texans, Chargers, Ravens and Patriots," making no explicit mention of either an appeal or any potential additional punishment for the South Carolina arrest.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid briefly discussed Breeland's arrest in a virtual press conference on May 1 and was asked if he had spoken to Breeland since the incident.

"Yeah, I have," Reid said. "I have talked to him. Right now, it’s a little bit of what [General Manager] Brett [Veach] mentioned yesterday, just that we’ll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and then evaluate it from there."

Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star reported that the Chiefs were aware of Breeland's pending suspension when they signed him to a one-year deal. In his May 1 presser, Reid also discussed what the Chiefs are expecting to see from their cornerback groups for whatever length of time they could be without Breeland.

"Yeah, so Brett’s done a nice job of loading up at the corner position on that side of it," Reid said. "Then what we do with this, we’re just going to let the law enforcement part of it take its course, and let’s see what exactly went on with the situation. I know there’s video out there, I’ve seen the video, I’ve talked to the kid. But let’s find out what the base of this thing was, what caused everything to take place. I’m curious to see that part, as we all are, I think. And then we’ll evaluate it from there. But we’ve always done this, we’ve always let law enforcement kind of take it and then we go from there."