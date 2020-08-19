SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeNewsGM ReportDraftPodcastsGame Day
Search

Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland Facing Four-Game Suspension

Joshua Brisco

Sometimes old news is still news. Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing a four-game suspension to start the 2020 NFL season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If that sounds familiar, it's because Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network reported the same thing on April 29.

So, is Schefter's report a new step in the story? ...Maybe.

Pelissero's report came following this offseason's incident in South Carolina that ended in Breeland's arrest and five misdemeanor charges. However, the four-game suspension was unrelated to the South Carolina arrest. Pelissero noted that Breeland was appealing the suspension. Schefter's new report makes no mention of an appeal — either ongoing or completed — so the uncertainty in that regard seems most noteworthy.

Schefter's tweet ends with "Breeland expected to miss games against Texans, Chargers, Ravens and Patriots," making no explicit mention of either an appeal or any potential additional punishment for the South Carolina arrest.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid briefly discussed Breeland's arrest in a virtual press conference on May 1 and was asked if he had spoken to Breeland since the incident.

"Yeah, I have," Reid said. "I have talked to him. Right now, it’s a little bit of what [General Manager] Brett [Veach] mentioned yesterday, just that we’ll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and then evaluate it from there."

Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star reported that the Chiefs were aware of Breeland's pending suspension when they signed him to a one-year deal. In his May 1 presser, Reid also discussed what the Chiefs are expecting to see from their cornerback groups for whatever length of time they could be without Breeland.

"Yeah, so Brett’s done a nice job of loading up at the corner position on that side of it," Reid said. "Then what we do with this, we’re just going to let the law enforcement part of it take its course, and let’s see what exactly went on with the situation. I know there’s video out there, I’ve seen the video, I’ve talked to the kid. But let’s find out what the base of this thing was, what caused everything to take place. I’m curious to see that part, as we all are, I think. And then we’ll evaluate it from there. But we’ve always done this, we’ve always let law enforcement kind of take it and then we go from there."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

We still don't know EXACTLY what all of this means for the first four games, but I do think it's fair to expect Breeland to miss the first four. I'm just not sure it's "official" as of this moment.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs Safety Juan Thornhill Returns to Practice

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill returned to Chiefs practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, marking a positive step in the second-year player's return from a torn ACL.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Report: Chiefs to Sign Former Dolphins Safety Adrian Colbert

The Kansas City Chiefs intend to sign former Miami Dolphins safety Adrian Colbert after Colbert passes his mandatory COVID-19 testing, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Joshua Brisco

by

Sam Hays

Arrowhead Stadium at 22% Capacity is Still 22% Too Full

The Kansas City Chiefs are planning on opening up Arrowhead Stadium to fans at a limited capacity. It's a bad idea, and it welcomes an avoidable problem.

jacobharris

by

Emu

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Days at Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced they will host two Season Ticket Member days at Arrowhead Stadium as a part of the team's coronavirus-altered training camp schedule.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

What to Expect from Travis Kelce's Second Half

The first half of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's career has been unprecedented. What will he do for an encore?

Austin J

by

TuckerFranklin

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Plans to Open Arrowhead to 22% Capacity for 2020 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to open Arrowhead Stadium to 22% of its original fan capacity — roughly 16,000 fans — for the start of the 2020 season.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Alex Smith's Return to Football

Following the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith had been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated Smith's achievement.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Tyrann Mathieu Continues to Set the Energy Level for the Run It Back Tour

This offseason, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has made sure complacency hasn't taken over the team. As training camp has begun, Mathieu isn’t letting his foot off the gas.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

TuckerFranklin

Travis Kelce Announces 'Ignition Lab' for Underserved Teens in Kansas City

After signing a new contract to keep him in Kansas City for the next six years, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has announced "Ignition Lab: Powered by 87&Running" to provide opportunities to Kansas City teens.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Logan Ryan Compares Himself To Tyrann Mathieu on Good Morning Football

Former Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan made it clear to potential teams Thursday that he wants to be classified as a safety this upcoming season.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

TuckerFranklin