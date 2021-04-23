Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu Reflect On Super Bowl Defeat

The Kansas City Chiefs' 31-9 Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably isn't on the top of many fans' watchlist this offseason, but for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu, it has been.

The Oxford Dictionary defines masochism as the enjoyment of what appears to be painful or tiresome.

That word could be used to describe the actions of both Mahomes and Mathieu as they talked to media members on Monday about how many times they had watched the defeat.

Mahomes said he's only watched the game twice but has begun to move past the lackluster performance.

"Yeah I've watched I think two times," Mahomes said. "I'm kind of moved on from it. I'm sure I will watch it more in the virtual offseason that we have going. Just having to continue to take what's there."

Mahomes continued to talk about the game and what went wrong for the Chiefs. After watching the game a couple more times, he said there were moments when he tried to force things as time went on.

"There were times in the game where we're down in the game and I would try to scramble to make a play happen when I didn't have to," Mahomes said. "They were playing a lot of deep coverages and I probably could have handed it off on some RPO type options that we had and at the end of the day we just got to execute at a higher level as an offense and I know the guys are motivated to come back and do whatever we can this offseason whenever that is and to make ourselves the best team we possibly can."

Mathieu is no different. Kansas City's do-it-all safety has watched it more than Mahomes and said he's studied the tape, "maybe four or five times."

In his conversation with the media on Monday, Mathieu said watching the game helps him keep the team more accountable by learning from their mistakes and vulnerabilities.

"I mean every time I watch it, it kind of hurts a little bit more, so for me like I said it's all about staying on top of my guys," Mathieu said. "I think losses like that can kind of derail certain teams. I think for us if we're kind of able to put it behind us and learn from it, I think it'll be one of those games that will kind of build us going forward."