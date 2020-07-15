Roundtable: Breaking Down Chris Jones' New Contract with the Chiefs

Just before the July 15 franchise tag deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable reacts to Jones' new deal and gauges how they feel the deal worked out for both the team and the star lineman.

Jordan Foote: Brett Veach somehow keeps finding new ways to impress Chiefs Kingdom. The #RunItBack campaign is in full swing now, with arguably the team’s best defensive player locked up for a few more years. Patrick Mahomes’ extension provided some short-term flexibility and, as a result, Jones and the Chiefs can both walk away happy. Back-to-back win-win deals make for one happy guy right here.

Conner Christopherson: It seems like a no-brainer to lock up the best defensive player on your team long-term, but things did look dire for the Chiefs' chances of reaching an agreement with Chris Jones. It is a testament to General Manager Brett Veach and Jones that a deal got done before the deadline. A shorter-term deal for Jones fits in wonderfully with Mahomes' long-term deal that bolsters low cap hits in the first three years. The only questions going forward will be how COVID-19 affects the cap and how will the Chiefs navigate the cap. It never feels bad to lock in core player long-term, though.

Sam Hays: Brett Veach is the greatest general manager in NFL history. In all seriousness, Chris Jones is the best defensive tackle in the league outside of Aaron Donald, who may already be one of the 10 greatest defensive players in NFL history. Jones is the best defensive player on this team (though not as valuable as Tyrann Mathieu, we all know why). Having Jones locked up in Kansas City for at least a couple more years is incredible work on the part of the front office, in particular, General Manager Brett Veach and the biggest hero of this story, "cap guru" Brandt Tilis. Even if this were a slight overpay, it’s just better to have him in KC with his pass-rushing presence. In the opinion of Pro Football Focus, Jones is the 16th-best player in the NFL. That’s the type of player you keep on your football team at almost any cost.

Joe Andrews: I was wrong in the last roundtable about Chris Jones. Brett Veach proved he is a genius once again. Jones is one of the key parts to the Chiefs' defense and his presence was a small part of why they went on a Super Bowl run. Now, Kansas City has a legitimate chance of being a contender for the next three to four years.

Taylor Witt: The Chiefs had a game plan this offseason, and just like in the regular season, they executed it to near-perfection. The plan for the upcoming season is evident by all of their one-year return deals, and the plan for the future is evident by their long-term extensions of Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City is not just reloading for one more shot. They are amassing an arsenal for a sustained championship run that only the most accomplished of dynasties have ever achieved in NFL history. The first step toward historical greatness was achieved on April 27, 2017, with the drafting of Mahomes. The second step was achieved on February 2 with the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. And with the future superstar contracts already in place for years to come, the next steps are right around the corner.

Mark Van Sickle: IN BRETT VEACH WE TRUST! They had to get a deal done with Mahomes before they could get a deal done with Jones. Mahomes took less money in the first few years of his deal to make way for the team to be able to get Chris Jones back for the next four years. This is a positive all the way around. The Chiefs get their best homegrown defensive player signed to help build this dynasty and see it come to fruition. Jones gets his money. Fans can’t wait to see another Super Bowl run. What a time to be a Chiefs fan!

Jacob Harris: Good.