BREAKING: Patrick Mahomes signs 10-Year Contract Extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — MVP and Super Bowl MVP — Patrick Mahomes has reportedly signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter also reports that it will be the richest contract in NFL history. At this time, exact financial terms are not yet known, but Schefter reports that it will be the richest contract in sports history, worth more than $400 million.

What is known, however, is that it will keep Mahomes in Kansas City for another decade and change, actually holding the MVP in KC for the next 12 years in total.

The steps the deal will take to get there have already inspired a large amount of speculation. With a deal this long, and with this much still unknown connecting the NFL's salary cap to COVID-19 concerns, the Chiefs and Mahomes could have agreed to a deal that would implement yearly percentages of the salary cap being promised to Mahomes, as opposed to a more traditional salary scale.

Just earlier Monday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated discussed some possible Coronavirus-related salary cap options the NFL may have going forward:

"I’d expect discussion soon to center on how the union and league will make sure that number is level. They could, potentially, borrow from this year. I think what’s more likely is that they borrow from 2022 and beyond, which will make negotiating long-term deals much more complicated for teams in the coming months (hence the boatload of premium young veterans who haven’t gotten their blockbuster second contracts yet)."

Obviously, for the Chiefs and Mahomes, enough long-term assurances were locked into place for both sides to allow for mutual comfort in a record-shattering deal for both sides.

Andrew Brandt predicts that Mahomes' deal will be massive, but not majorly groundbreaking from a structure standpoint:



Whatever the structure of the deal, the Chiefs have done what they absolutely had to do. The terms may eventually seem outlandish, and in 2025, the Chiefs may not have already won three or four Super Bowls, but there was absolutely no choice other than to get this deal done. Mahomes is the league's most-valuable-anything, and the Chiefs clearly never balked at a long-term deal.

Continued reporting from Schefter indicates that the Chiefs and Mahomes likely did do something landscape-altering, locking in Mahomes to a deal that factors in salary cap percentages over the course of the deal.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports has a slightly more detailed view:



For Mahomes, this continues his relationship with Andy Reid — likely through the remainder of Reid's career, regardless of how long that lasts. Between Reid, GM Brett Veach and CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt, Mahomes will be well-paid and well-equipped to continue winning MVPs and Super Bowls as the leader of the Chiefs and the face of the NFL.

UPDATE: Schefter is reporting that the deal will be north of $400 million.