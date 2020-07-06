Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

BREAKING: Patrick Mahomes signs 10-Year Contract Extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — MVP and Super Bowl MVP — Patrick Mahomes has reportedly signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter also reports that it will be the richest contract in NFL history. At this time, exact financial terms are not yet known, but Schefter reports that it will be the richest contract in sports history, worth more than $400 million.

What is known, however, is that it will keep Mahomes in Kansas City for another decade and change, actually holding the MVP in KC for the next 12 years in total.

The steps the deal will take to get there have already inspired a large amount of speculation. With a deal this long, and with this much still unknown connecting the NFL's salary cap to COVID-19 concerns, the Chiefs and Mahomes could have agreed to a deal that would implement yearly percentages of the salary cap being promised to Mahomes, as opposed to a more traditional salary scale. 

Just earlier Monday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated discussed some possible Coronavirus-related salary cap options the NFL may have going forward:

"I’d expect discussion soon to center on how the union and league will make sure that number is level. They could, potentially, borrow from this year. I think what’s more likely is that they borrow from 2022 and beyond, which will make negotiating long-term deals much more complicated for teams in the coming months (hence the boatload of premium young veterans who haven’t gotten their blockbuster second contracts yet)."

Obviously, for the Chiefs and Mahomes, enough long-term assurances were locked into place for both sides to allow for mutual comfort in a record-shattering deal for both sides.

Andrew Brandt predicts that Mahomes' deal will be massive, but not majorly groundbreaking from a structure standpoint:

Whatever the structure of the deal, the Chiefs have done what they absolutely had to do. The terms may eventually seem outlandish, and in 2025, the Chiefs may not have already won three or four Super Bowls, but there was absolutely no choice other than to get this deal done. Mahomes is the league's most-valuable-anything, and the Chiefs clearly never balked at a long-term deal.

Continued reporting from Schefter indicates that the Chiefs and Mahomes likely did do something landscape-altering, locking in Mahomes to a deal that factors in salary cap percentages over the course of the deal.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports has a slightly more detailed view:

For Mahomes, this continues his relationship with Andy Reid — likely through the remainder of Reid's career, regardless of how long that lasts. Between Reid, GM Brett Veach and CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt, Mahomes will be well-paid and well-equipped to continue winning MVPs and Super Bowls as the leader of the Chiefs and the face of the NFL.

UPDATE: Schefter is reporting that the deal will be north of $400 million.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
mlbkansas
mlbkansas

Wow! OUTSTANDING!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colin Kaepernick is the Perfect Backup Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs

Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback of the San Fransisco 49ers, could be a perfect fit as Patrick Mahomes' backup for the Kansas City Chiefs under the direction of Head Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Mark Van Sickle

by

Chiefs4Life

How COVID-19 Impacts Chris Jones' Future in Kansas City

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the NFL world, one particular aspect threatens the Kansas City Chiefs' ability to sign DT Chris Jones to a long-term deal.

Joshua Brisco

Roundtable: What's Next For Chris Jones and the Chiefs?

As the July 15 deadline for a long-term contract extension approaches, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones and the organization have not yet agreed to terms for a new deal. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable breaks down the current situation between Jones and the front office and predicts what will happen going forward.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Mc datacomm

Former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli Pushes Plan to Use Sports Facilities for Voting Sites

Scott Pioli, a former General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, has taken on a particular cause in the sports world's push to promote voting in America.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to compete in American Century Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are set to compete in the Super Bowl of celebrity golf Friday through Sunday at the Edgewood Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Joe Andrews

Good News for this 'What-If?' — It Didn't Happen

What if Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft? Don't worry — it's just a hypothetical.

Joshua Brisco

The Cam Newton-led Patriots Are Now the Biggest Non-Ravens Threat to the Chiefs in the AFC

The AFC is widely viewed as a two-team race at this point. With that said, don’t completely write off the New England Patriots just yet.

Jordan Foote

by

3Btas

NFL Could Require Fans To Sign COVID-19 Waiver

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the country and football season on the horizon, the NFL is considering requiring fans to sign a waiver to attend games according to The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

TuckerFranklin

The Best Defensive Performances in Chiefs History

From the first Kansas City Chiefs game ever in 1963 to Super Bowl LIV, this multi-part series explores the greatest individual single-game performances in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin J

Frank Clark to Fund Funeral of Four-Year-Old Gun Violence Victim

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark intends to pay for the funeral of LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old shot and killed in Kansas City on June 29.

Joe Andrews