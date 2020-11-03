Three Players the Chiefs Should Look Into Trading For

No matter how good they are at something, the great ones are constantly looking for areas to improve. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different.

Heading into the team's Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the Chiefs are a different team than the one we saw at the beginning of the season. Heck, they're a different team than the one that lost to the Las Vegas Raiders four weeks ago. If Andy Reid's squad can get past the Panthers, it will have an 8-1 record and be sitting at or near the top of the AFC. Not bad, eh?

With that said, there are still concerns to keep in mind. While the offensive line has performed well amidst some injuries and shuffling, there's some uncertainty there in regards to the long-term. The secondary is thriving right now, but one more injury to the cornerback group could spell doom. A linebacking corps that was a glaring weakness earlier in the season has improved, but will that continue? I'm cautiously optimistic.

Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin has already covered why the Chiefs don't need to make any moves at the trade deadline. That's a very fair stance to have, as most troublesome areas on the team have now become passable — or even solid — for long stretches. On the other hand, improvement is always the goal. I have three players that general manager Brett Veach should look into acquiring before tomorrow's trade deadline, even if he decides to stand pat.

Browns TE David Njoku

There's no sugarcoating it: The Chiefs haven't received quality production from their backup tight ends. The trio of Nick Keizer, Ricky Seals-Jones and Deon Yelder has combined for five receptions, totaling 53 yards and no touchdowns. Seals-Jones has been underwhelming, Keizer's hands are suspect and Yelder has yet to do anything to separate himself in his third year with the team. An upgrade behind Travis Kelce would be nice.

Enter David Njoku. The 2017 first-round pick posted 639 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2018, looking like a future stud at the tight end spot. Since then, he's amassed 13 receptions for 143 yards and three scores. Injuries and inconsistency have played roles in this steep dropoff, and he's in desperate need of a change of scenery. Cleveland did pick up Njoku's fifth-year option, which checks in at $6 million in 2021. That's simply too much money to pay a second-string tight end, so acquiring his services would almost surely be for just the rest of this season.

Lions LB Jarrad Davis

A linebacker capable of helping the Chiefs is Detroit Lions coverage ace, Jarrad Davis. He's seen his playing time take a serious decline this year and is in the final season of his contract because the organization declined his fifth-year option. Despite that, he's been extremely productive in the limited snaps he's received.

Adding Davis can't hurt things and it improves a position group that hasn't been great. It also might take some pressure off of rookie Willie Gay Jr.'s shoulders. I know Chiefs fans want to see him taking full-time reps, and while he's improving by the week, he still has a lot to learn. Davis might be able to help.

Jets DL Quinnen Williams

This is the most far-fetched idea of the three, as the Jets have attempted to extinguish any rumors surrounding a potential desire to trade Williams. Then again, this is the same Jets organization that has yet to win a game in 2020 and is clearly in "sell" mode. Last year's No. 3 overall pick has already surpassed his production from his rookie season, totaling 31 tackles (7 TFLs) in eight contests thus far as a sophomore. Raw numbers still don't do Williams much justice, though.

Williams is an impressive athlete for a man his size, boasting the ability to rush the passer or stuff opposing running backs. He's also an intelligent young player with all the potential in the world. He was an impact player in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, recording three total tackles (two TFLs). If Veach could pry Williams away from New York for even a second-round pick, it'd be a bargain. Players with his ceiling don't grow on trees. Adding him into the fold would present a personnel roadblock (Chris Jones is already there), but it'd be a wonderful problem to have.

Who knows what the Chiefs have in store between now and tomorrow. It could be a blockbuster trade, or it could be nothing at all. Veach's aggressive style normally takes form in the offseason, so if you're banking on a midseason acquisition, don't hold your breath. But then again, anything is possible in 2020.