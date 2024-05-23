Trent McDuffie, Chiefs Embracing Post-L'Jarius Sneed Era
The Kansas City Chiefs' secondary boasts plenty of returners, although there is one major piece missing from the club's Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Following a trade earlier this offseason, L'Jarius Sneed is now a member of the Tennessee Titans. That leaves former first-round pick Trent McDuffie as the team's unquestioned No. 1 cornerback, also making him the go-to man for the entire secondary alongside someone like safety Justin Reid.
While McDuffie is sad to see one of his best teammates leave town, he's ready to embrace a new dynamic and witness others do the same. Speaking on Wednesday after Kansas City's first OTA session, McDuffie explained that this is a good opportunity for rookies and veterans alike.
"Yeah, I mean, we all love LJ," McDuffie said. "Disappointed to see him go but also excited for his new journey. For us, I think it just allows new guys to step up and take on a bigger role. Guys like me, I've got to step up and become more of a leader. Some young [players] are coming in — rookies and one-year players — who can really come in and make a name for themselves. I feel like that's really exciting to see for me and, shoot, as a fan, seeing young guys come in and dominate with the Kansas City Chiefs, I think it's going to be a lot of fun."
Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt's secondary boasts plenty of somewhat inexperienced players. At cornerback, second-year man Ekow Boye-Doe and rookie Kamal Hadden simply haven't played much. The same can be said for Nazeeh Johnson, who is returning from a torn ACL. At safety, Chamarri Conner is entering his sophomore campaign and Jaden Hicks hasn't played a single NFL down yet.
Even Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, draft classmates with McDuffie, could be asked to assume more prominent roles in 2024. As a result, McDuffie believes it's on him to elevate his game and leadership as he enters his third year with the Chiefs. Now comfortable in the system and with his duties, he can help others improve along the way.
"I've had to speak up a little bit," McDuffie said. "Especially with the rookies coming in and trying to learn this playbook and everything. I know I was there two years ago. Try and just set that standard and just making sure we don't dip below it."
By losing Sneed, Kansas City is missing out on a lot. Not only did the former fourth-round pick offer good size and athleticism in the secondary, but he shadowed No. 1 receivers in 2023-24. That added a new element to Spagnuolo's defense, essentially wiping away elite wideout talents during high-profile matchups. The Chiefs had one of the rare "shutdown" one-on-one corners last year, which is a luxury they won't have now.
Or will they? McDuffie isn't sure whether he'll step into Sneed's shoes for that in 2024-25, but he's more than willing to do so if asked. That seems to be the theme of the offseason for the Chiefs' cornerback room, too. Everyone is ready to accept the post-Sneed era, with McDuffie leading the way.
"Man, I don't know if it's like a need but that's definitely something [that] as a competitor, 100% what I want to do. Getting to line up against the best receivers each and every week, that's why I'm doing what I'm doing."