Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs May Still Unleash Behind-the-Back Pass
His career hasn't even hit a decade yet, but Patrick Mahomes has seen and done just about everything possible thus far with the Kansas City Chiefs. There is one minor thing he might have left on his checklist, though, and it doesn't pertain to accolades for himself or his team.
It's a type of play. A throw, to be specific, that would take the football world by storm more than the 28-year-old has already done thus far. Mahomes has pulled off multiple no-look passes, as well as some shovel passes and left-handed tosses at critical moments.
The behind-the-back pass was teased early last August, although, it never made it to in-game action. Joining FS1's "First Things First" program on Wednesday afternoon, the two-time NFL MVP addressed the absence of that throw and left the door wide open for an appearance at some point soon.
"We didn't play as well, offensively enough, for me to pull the behind-the-back pass off this last year," Mahomes said. "It's no one else's fault than myself, because Coach (Andy) Reid wants me to throw it behind the back more than anyone in the world. He deliberately puts in plays [where] I have the opportunity to throw the ball behind the back. So it's not a coaching thing, it's me not having that confidence to do it in the game. But one of these games, man, we've got to do it. There's been too much hype on it, we've got to do it, and hopefully it's to Travis (Kelce) because I feel like he's the best judging that behind-the-back pass."
It shouldn't surprise anyone that Reid, one of the most creative offensive minds ever, would give Mahomes the nod to attempt a behind-the-back pass. After all, the future Hall of Fame head coach is remarkably consistent in his messaging of not wanting to take away what makes Mahomes himself. There's a dynamic element to the superstar signal-caller's game that simply can't be taught, and it comes to the Chiefs' aid more often than not.
Mahomes and Kelce seem to function on the same exact wavelength, making the latter a prime target for such a throw (as Mahomes mentioned). Time will tell whether it happens in 2024-25, however, as it's been alluded to in the past.
With better supporting talent on offense this coming season, maybe Reid will dial up something truly innovative and allow Mahomes to break the internet yet again.