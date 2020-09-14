Charvarius Ward Doesn't Need to Rush Back For Week 2

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium, news came out that starting cornerback Charvarius Ward broke his hand during the game.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ward is scheduled to have surgery on his hand but it is unclear how much time he could miss. According to other reports, Ward could have his cast in a club and be ready to play in the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.