Charvarius Ward Reportedly Having Surgery on Broken Hand

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward suffered a fractured hand during Thursday night's season-opening win over the Houston Texans. Now the Chiefs' top corner is reportedly slated for surgery. The good news is that his return may be quick.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Ward suffered a fracture on Thursday night, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted Friday morning that Ward would be headed for surgery. The good news, however, is that Ward could have a chance at returning for the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rapoport noted that "it wouldn't be unprecedented if he puts a cast on it and plays," also noting that the Chiefs have an extra three days in their pre-Chargers week, since they kicked off the season on Thursday.

Ward, the Chiefs' top cornerback in 2019 by many measurements, is certainly KC's top CB to start 2020, with his fellow starting corner, Bashaud Breeland, suspended for the first four games of the year. One bright spot for the Chiefs' secondary shined on Thursday night in the debut of rookie fourth-round pick L'Jarius Sneed, who played very well in his first NFL action.

With a less-impressive but non-disastrous game from fellow defensive back Antonio Hamilton, who seemed to be the Chiefs' first choice in the slot, 2019 sixth-round pick Rashad Fenton appears to have been jumped on the depth chart by Sneed and Hamilton, though Fenton earned some meaningful snaps in the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl. Fenton returned to the field after Ward's injury Thursday night and would likely retake a larger role if Ward can't go next Sunday in Los Angeles.

