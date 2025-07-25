Chiefs Training Camp Day 3 Highlights
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and kicker Harrison Butker stole the show on Thursday as the three-time defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field for their third practice of the summer.
Worthy, who electrified the crowd on Tuesday with an amazing over-the-shoulder catch down the sidelines on a deep ball from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was up to his old tricks once again.
According to Chiefs.com, Worthy adjusted nicely on a deep pass to haul in a deep ball downfield during an 11-on-11 team drill. Thus far, the Chiefs have connected on at least one big play in each of their three practices. They have done so twice during 11-on-11 periods and once during a 7-on-7 segment.
Mahomes has stated emphatically that it is his goal this season to execute the deep routes better. With speedsters like Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice, he certainly has the talent, so timing in practice is an important drill to work on.
Tight end Travis Kelce also made a leaping catch over the middle during a 7-on-7 team drill. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton continued his strong start to training camp with an impressive catch near the goal line during the 7-on-7 period. He also had a strong practice on Wednesday.
Speedy receiver Rashee Rice dazzled the crowd with a one-handed catch over a defender during an 11-on-11 drill.
The Chiefs worked on special teams units Thursday, including kickoff returns and the field goal operation.
Butker was charged with attempting kicks from long distance. The attempts included a snap and a full rush coming at him. He kept moving back until he drilled what appeared to be a 63-yard effort. The kick reportedly cleared the crossbar with ease.
Head coach Andy Reid revealed Thursday the first padded practice will be on Sunday.
"The first day of pads, you have to bring it. Everybody is out here trying to fight for a spot, and people are going to give you their best effort," said tailback Kareem Hunt. "It's all for a good cause. We're just trying to make each other better out there, so you just have to bring your game."
Meanwhile, the Chiefs hit the grass again on Friday for another non-padded practice before having a morning off on Saturday.
