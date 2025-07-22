Mahomes’ Mere Presence Is Enough Reason for Optimism in K.C.
Training camps are open around the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to defend their AFC Championship. This is the time of year when every team starts with a clean slate. The Chiefs have had five months to put their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles behind them.
It is time to be optimistic again.
According to CBS Sports, every team has at least one reason to have optimism. For the Kansas City Chiefs, their main reason for optimistic thinking is based primarily on their quarterback. As long as Patrick Mahomes is lining up under center, the Chiefs have a better than even chance to win the game.
"When it comes to pinpointing a reason for optimism with the Kansas City Chiefs, it seems silly not to simply mention Mahomes," said Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. "So long as he's healthy, they are firmly in the Super Bowl mix. Fortunately for the future Hall of Famer, the Chiefs did make the necessary moves this offseason to keep him upright, adding offensive tackles Jaylon Moore in free agency and Josh Simmons in the first round of the NFL Draft.
"If Mahomes isn't running for his life like he was during Super Bowl LIX and is afforded just some time to throw, Kansas City will likely find itself hoisting the AFC Championship."
It is hard not to be optimistic when you are a Kansas City fanatic. There are enough pieces that work together in the Chiefs' organization that one has to be the eternal optimist.
Mahomes has plenty of weapons in his arsenal. He has a great wide receiver corps coming back in Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Juju Smith-Schuster. He also has his security blanket in tight end Travis Kelce. His stable of running backs is set with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt.
What more could a Chiefs' fan reasonably expect to give to Mahomes to make him an even better leader than he already is? He has a better offensive line than he has had in years and the aforementioned weapons referenced above.
Fans should be optimistic that a fourth consecutive trip to the Super Bowl is in order this season.
