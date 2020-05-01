Chiefs News: Andy Reid addresses Bashaud Breeland's arrest

Following the arrest of cornerback Bashaud Breeland earlier this week on five misdemeanor charges, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the development, among other topics, in a press conference on Friday.

While Breeland was not the focus of Reid's entire availability, Reid was asked if he had been in touch with Breeland at the beginning of the conference call.

"Yeah, I have," Reid said. "I have talked to him. Right now, it’s a little bit of what [General Manager] Brett [Veach] mentioned yesterday, just that we’ll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and then evaluate it from there."

Following the statement made by Breeland's lawyers, it seems plausible that the news may slow down on the Breeland front for at least a little while, perhaps until news comes from the NFL regarding Breeland's unrelated four-game suspension appeal, stemming from a violation of the league's substance-abuse program, which Breeland reportedly learned about in February.

With the previous uncertainty surrounding Breeland's availability, plus his arrest this week, Reid was later asked about how the Chiefs plan to determine who would fill Breeland's place in the defense if he's unable to begin the season on the active roster.

"Yeah, so Brett’s done a nice job of loading up at the corner position on that side of it," Reid said. "Then what we do with this, we’re just going to let the law enforcement part of it take its course, and let’s see what exactly went on with the situation. I know there’s video out there, I’ve seen the video, I’ve talked to the kid. But let’s find out what the base of this thing was, what caused everything to take place. I’m curious to see that part, as we all are, I think. And then we’ll evaluate it from there. But we’ve always done this, we’ve always let law enforcement kind of take it and then we go from there."

