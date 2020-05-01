Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Chiefs News: Andy Reid addresses Bashaud Breeland's arrest

Joshua Brisco

Following the arrest of cornerback Bashaud Breeland earlier this week on five misdemeanor charges, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the development, among other topics, in a press conference on Friday.

While Breeland was not the focus of Reid's entire availability, Reid was asked if he had been in touch with Breeland at the beginning of the conference call.

"Yeah, I have," Reid said. "I have talked to him. Right now, it’s a little bit of what [General Manager] Brett [Veach] mentioned yesterday, just that we’ll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and then evaluate it from there."

Following the statement made by Breeland's lawyers, it seems plausible that the news may slow down on the Breeland front for at least a little while, perhaps until news comes from the NFL regarding Breeland's unrelated four-game suspension appeal, stemming from a violation of the league's substance-abuse program, which Breeland reportedly learned about in February.

With the previous uncertainty surrounding Breeland's availability, plus his arrest this week, Reid was later asked about how the Chiefs plan to determine who would fill Breeland's place in the defense if he's unable to begin the season on the active roster.

"Yeah, so Brett’s done a nice job of loading up at the corner position on that side of it," Reid said. "Then what we do with this, we’re just going to let the law enforcement part of it take its course, and let’s see what exactly went on with the situation. I know there’s video out there, I’ve seen the video, I’ve talked to the kid. But let’s find out what the base of this thing was, what caused everything to take place. I’m curious to see that part, as we all are, I think. And then we’ll evaluate it from there. But we’ve always done this, we’ve always let law enforcement kind of take it and then we go from there."

For continued updates on Breeland's situation, follow @SIChiefs on Twitter and bookmark arrowheadreport.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Some perspective on Bashaud Breeland's arrest

In this episode of It's Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, Austin Johnston and Taylor Witt discuss Bashaud Breeland's arrest and Austin provides some perspective to the story.

Austin J

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft Updates - Day 2

The second day of the NFL Draft is here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

SI Draft Tracker

Roundtable: Kansas City Chiefs release long-time punter Dustin Colquitt

The Kansas City Chiefs have cut 15-year punter Dustin Colquitt Monday morning. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable reflects on his career and what he meant to Chiefs Kingdom.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs exercise Patrick Mahomes' fifth-year option

The Kansas City Chiefs have exercised their fifth-year contract option on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So, what exactly does that mean?

Joshua Brisco

The long-term implications of every 2020 Chiefs draft pick

How the Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 NFL Draft can change the future of the team while preparing for Patrick Mahomes' mega-deal.

ConnerChristopherson

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Draft Updates

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

by

SI Draft Tracker

What to expect from new Chiefs DB L'Jarious Sneed

The Arrowhead Report Roundtable reacts to the selection of L'Jarious Sneed and answers the question: what do you think of the pick?

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland arrested on multiple charges

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been arrested in South Carolina on five charges.

Joshua Brisco

by

Footballfan55

Grading the Kansas City Chiefs' draft through an analytical lens

The Kansas City Chiefs added six players in the 2020 NFL Draft. From an analytical perspective, some seem like great picks. Others, not so much.

Sam Hays

What’s in a name? A new way to grade the Chiefs’ draft

As the NFL world attempts to grade each team's draft hauls, it's time for a new system. Let's grade the Kansas City Chiefs' draft with a revolutionary new formula.

jacobharris