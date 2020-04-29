Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland arrested on multiple charges

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been arrested in South Carolina, according to local authorities.

According to The Post and Courier, Breeland was arrested midday Tuesday on a variety of charges:

Bashaud Breeland, a cornerback for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and a former Clemson star, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to York County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by The Post and Courier.
Breeland was booked in Charlotte at 1:26 p.m. and charged on five counts: resisting arrest, the transport of alcohol in motor vehicle with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the Chiefs are aware of the news, but have not made a statement as of the publishing of this story:

The Chiefs said they were aware of the situation but would have no further comment. Breeland's agent, Brad Leshnock, did not return a message requesting comment.

Breeland, who signed a one-year $4.5 million deal earlier this month and recorded an interception in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers less than three months ago, is projected to be one of the Chiefs' starting cornerbacks in 2020, opposite CB Charvarious Ward. The Chiefs added cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes in the fourth and seventh rounds of last week's NFL Draft.

