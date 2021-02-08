GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Andy Reid Addresses Situation Surrounding Son, Britt Reid

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, head coach Andy Reid addressed the incident surrounding his son, Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the incident surrounding his son, Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, following the team's Super Bowl loss.

Late Thursday night, Britt Reid was involved in an automobile accident on southbound I-435, one exit south of the Chiefs' practice facility, that left a 5-year-old girl named Ariel critically injured. 

According to reports, the Kansas City Police Department officers "were trying to determine whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash" and that Britt Reid admitted to having "two to three drinks."

In his opening statement to the media, Andy Reid got out in front of the questions by addressing the situation.

“I haven’t had the chance to address you since the accident happened that my son was involved in," Reid said. "My heart goes out to all of those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl that was fighting for her life. It’s a tough situation, I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. The questions that you have I’m going to have to turn those down at the time. Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

ESPN's Diana Rusini followed up with a question asking if the event was a distraction and Andy Reid said from a football perspective, it wasn't.  

“I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you my heart bleeds for everybody involved in it. I mentioned that, Diana [Rusini]. Again, we had put the gameplay in the week before. The distraction wasn’t a distraction as far as the gamelan goes. That was already in and how we were going to work with it and go forward. I would tell you, it’s a loaded question, Diana. From a human standpoint, it’s a tough one. From a football standpoint, two separate things. From a football standpoint, that wasn’t, I don’t think that was the problem.” 

Since the accident, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills and lost work time.

Andy Reid Addresses Situation Surrounding Son, Britt Reid

