Andy Reid Discusses Chiefs' Plans for Training Camp During COVID-19

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to social distance during training camp at Arrowhead, according to Head Coach Andy Reid.

Reid described the precautions the organization has put into place during a virtual press conference with reporters Monday, the same day rookies reported to receive their first COVID-19 tests. In 2020, all camp activities will be held at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Chiefs are prepared to make the unorthodox offseason run as smoothly as possible.

“If you guys have an opportunity to see the set-up, it’s phenomenal,” Reid said. “We’re going to do everything out of the stadium. The way they’ve set it up, we could have a ton of people social distance, more than we have with our football team.”

Director of Team Operations Mitch Reynolds worked alongside Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder to design a plan to keep the Chiefs as COVID-safe as possible.

Their work resulted in a modified Arrowhead Stadium that is set up to social distance athletes, including the team's six drafted rookies, who have agreed to verbal agreements with the team.

“They’ve got it all set up with monitors,” Reid said. “They’ve split Arrowhead Stadium in half, so the offense is on one side and the defense is on the other. It’s really something to watch form there. The guys are going to be tested often. It’ll be good.”

Under the direction of the NFL, Chiefs rookies received COVID tests Monday. The process will repeat Thursday and rookies will be allowed to continue to camp if they test two negatives.

Once results return, players will be allowed to receive a physical, pick up equipment, participate in media obligations, work in the weight room and participate in a possible walkthrough.

“That goes through an extended period of time,” Reid said. “Now, the league and the union are still working through a few things. Bill O’Brien, for the Texans, and the Chiefs, we’re starting it off and kind of starting it off and working through the formats that are given to us.”

Reid said an on-field practice could occur after eight days of camp post intake coronavirus testing, 10 including off days. That could change as the NFL and player’s association continue the dialogue.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu took to social media alongside other league veterans on Sunday to list pandemic concerns.

As both sides work out their concerns to get back on the field, Reid remains optimistic about the plan the Chiefs have in place.

“Listen, there’s a responsibility for coaches and players to make sure that we handle ourselves right when we’re away from it," Reid said. "We’re going to keep as much socially distancing in play when we can. Obviously, it’s a contact sport, so when we’re not in contact, we’re going to keep our social distance intact. We’ll have our masks, wash our hands and do all of the things that we should. We’ll do all of the fundamental things and stay on top of it.”

