Chiefs Confirm Training Camp will be at Arrowhead in 2020, Return to St. Joseph in 2021

Confirming what was expected after the NFL announced that teams would need to stay home for training camp in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs officially announced on Wednesday that they will have training camp in KC this year and plan to return to St. Joseph, Missouri in 2021.

Earlier this month, the NFL mandated that teams would have training camp at their team facilities in 2020, meaning that the Chiefs would not be heading to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, where they had held training camp for the previous 10 years. The Chiefs were planning to return to Missouri Western for their 11th season, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding health concerns, they have confirmed that camp will be at Arrowhead facilities this preseason.

In a statement released on their website, the Chiefs confirmed the location change:

"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return to Missouri Western State University, including making a detailed appeal to the League. We were looking forward to returning to St. Joseph as we prepare to defend our Super Bowl title, but unfortunately, as conditions have evolved nationally, we have decided that our best option is to conduct training camp at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex this season. We appreciate the overwhelming support of Chiefs Kingdom and the St. Joseph community and look forward to returning to Missouri Western State University in preparation for the 2021 season."

While there have been no official statements made regarding potential fan attendance, the Chiefs' training facilities are certainly not configured with fan attendance in mind. In addition to the physical space constraints, fan attendance seems even more unlikely given the COVID-19 restrictions that will almost certainly still be in place by training camp time.

The good news for the fans: in 2021, you should be able to make the trek to St. Joe and see your team in person again.