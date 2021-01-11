GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Anthony Hitchens, Mike Danna Return to Chiefs in Time for Playoff Run

The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves on Monday, kicking off their week of preparation before facing the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves on Monday, kicking off their week of preparation before facing the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Most importantly, starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens was officially activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which he had been on since December 22. Hitchens was unavailable for the Chiefs' final two games of the year, though he would have likely rested along with the rest of KC's starters against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

Hitchens, the signal-caller of Kansas City's defense, tweeted on January 6 that he was "glad to be back in the building," implying that Hitchens' return unofficially began nearly a week before his activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Especially with injuries to linebackers Ben Niemann and Willie Gay Jr., as Damien Wilson has still been working back from an injury of his own, Hitchens' return comes not a moment too soon for the Chiefs' defense.

The Chiefs also activated rookie defensive end Mike Danna from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon after placing Danna on the list on January 6, reportedly as a high-risk close-contact.

Danna has earned some praise and a rotational role in the Chiefs' defensive front and is likely to see some big-game work in the weeks to come.

To make room for one of the team's activations, the Chiefs released wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. Dieter's tenure in the NFL has been filled with trips between the Chiefs' practice squad and active roster, and as long as Dieter clears waivers, it stands to reason that he would be likely to return to Kansas City's practice squad.

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Anthony Hitchens, Mike Danna Return to Chiefs in Time for Playoff Run

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Looking Back at Super Wild Card Weekend

Nov 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) shake hands after the game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

It's Official: Chiefs to Host Browns in Divisional Round

Sep 10, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Regular-Season Awards for the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs

Philip Rivers of the Indianapolis Colts (left) and Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans. Syndication: The Indianapolis Star. © Scott Horner/IndyStar photo illustration via Imagn Content Services, LLC
GM Report

Who Should the Chiefs Want to Play in the AFC Divisional Round?

Nov 1, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Five Kansas City Chiefs Receive AP All-Pro Honors, Travis Kelce Unanimous First-Team

Oct 13, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sport
Podcasts

What To Watch For On Wild Card Weekend

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) warms up while head coach Andy Reid talks with chairman Clark Hunt before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Recent History of Resting Starters in Week 17 Provides a Warning for the Chiefs