Anthony Hitchens, Mike Danna Return to Chiefs in Time for Playoff Run

The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves on Monday, kicking off their week of preparation before facing the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Most importantly, starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens was officially activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which he had been on since December 22. Hitchens was unavailable for the Chiefs' final two games of the year, though he would have likely rested along with the rest of KC's starters against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

Hitchens, the signal-caller of Kansas City's defense, tweeted on January 6 that he was "glad to be back in the building," implying that Hitchens' return unofficially began nearly a week before his activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Especially with injuries to linebackers Ben Niemann and Willie Gay Jr., as Damien Wilson has still been working back from an injury of his own, Hitchens' return comes not a moment too soon for the Chiefs' defense.

The Chiefs also activated rookie defensive end Mike Danna from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon after placing Danna on the list on January 6, reportedly as a high-risk close-contact.

Danna has earned some praise and a rotational role in the Chiefs' defensive front and is likely to see some big-game work in the weeks to come.

To make room for one of the team's activations, the Chiefs released wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. Dieter's tenure in the NFL has been filled with trips between the Chiefs' practice squad and active roster, and as long as Dieter clears waivers, it stands to reason that he would be likely to return to Kansas City's practice squad.