Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Has "Mixed Thoughts" On Onside Kick Rule Proposal

Joshua Brisco

A day after the NFL announced proposed rule changes for the 2020 season, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has given his thoughts on the one that made the most headlines.

The rule, proposed by Reid's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, would allow teams to elect to run a 4th-and-15 offensive play from their own 25-yard line for the ability to retain the ball, in lieu of the traditional (and increasingly unlikely to be converted) onside kick.

While the Chiefs have an offense uniquely dominant in 3rd- and 4th-and-long scenarios, Reid talked to the media on Friday and said he's conflicted about the rule.

“Listen, I don’t know if it’s going to pass or not," Reid said. "I know the special teams coaches aren’t real big on that. It obviously takes away one of the elements of theirs, and it’s also the kickoff, which has been under scrutiny here, and kickoff returns. To keep the integrity of the game, you’d like that part of it. On the other hand, if it does pass, we’ve got a guy that can do 4th-and-15s, he’d give us the opportunity to be able to do that. So, I’ve got kind of mixed thoughts on it. Being an old guy, I’d probably stick with the integrity of the game as it sits right now, but I can also see where the other part could be exciting too.”

While Reid is right that this would be an untraditional evolution for the sport, he's also right to note that the Chiefs have "a guy," Patrick Mahomes, who dominates in places most of the NFL doesn't even hope for success in.

What do you think about the rule proposal and how the Chiefs could use it to their advantage? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and click here for more information on the proposal here on Arrowhead Report.

