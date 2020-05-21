New NFL Rule Proposal Has Chiefs Fans (and Patrick Mahomes) Imagining The Possibilities

On Thursday, the NFL announced rule proposal changes for the 2020 NFL season. Among the propositions, the Philadelphia Eagles have proposed a new way for teams to keep the ball after scoring, and it would be good news for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's the Eagles' proposal, via NFL.com's webpage detailing the new potential rules:

By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to provide an alternative to the onside kick that would allow a team who is trailing in the game an opportunity to maintain possession of the ball after scoring (4th and 15 from the kicking team’s 25-yard line).

Unfortunately, teams would be allowed to do this no more than two times per game, but it could still be an extremely fun wrinkle for the Chiefs. While Kansas City doesn't spend much time in any sort of desperation mode with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes at the helm of the offense, it could give the Chiefs chances to make up lost ground at any point in a game.

While the current version of the rule dictates that only the trailing team would be allowed to take the 4th and 15, the Chiefs will be better equipped to succeed in those situations than anyone else in the sport.

While this may ultimately just serve as another reminder that the Chiefs should be more generally aggressive on fourth down, having this automatic opportunity available while trailing late in the game would be an excellent break-glass-in-case-of-emergency weapon for the Chiefs.

At the very least, Mahomes appears to be thinking about the possibilities...