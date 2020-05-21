Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

New NFL Rule Proposal Has Chiefs Fans (and Patrick Mahomes) Imagining The Possibilities

Joshua Brisco

On Thursday, the NFL announced rule proposal changes for the 2020 NFL season. Among the propositions, the Philadelphia Eagles have proposed a new way for teams to keep the ball after scoring, and it would be good news for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's the Eagles' proposal, via NFL.com's webpage detailing the new potential rules:

By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to provide an alternative to the onside kick that would allow a team who is trailing in the game an opportunity to maintain possession of the ball after scoring (4th and 15 from the kicking team’s 25-yard line).

Unfortunately, teams would be allowed to do this no more than two times per game, but it could still be an extremely fun wrinkle for the Chiefs. While Kansas City doesn't spend much time in any sort of desperation mode with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes at the helm of the offense, it could give the Chiefs chances to make up lost ground at any point in a game.

While the current version of the rule dictates that only the trailing team would be allowed to take the 4th and 15, the Chiefs will be better equipped to succeed in those situations than anyone else in the sport.

While this may ultimately just serve as another reminder that the Chiefs should be more generally aggressive on fourth down, having this automatic opportunity available while trailing late in the game would be an excellent break-glass-in-case-of-emergency weapon for the Chiefs.

At the very least, Mahomes appears to be thinking about the possibilities...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Art of NFL Contracts Part 2: The Examples

Putting concepts into practice uncovers the intricacies of NFL contracts.

ConnerChristopherson

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo's Plan For Second-Round Pick Willie Gay Jr.

The defense has been an area of need for the Kansas City Chiefs for the past few seasons. What does Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo have planned for rookie LB Willie Gay Jr.?

Tucker D. Franklin

Why Analytics Are Crucial to Keeping Up With the Evolution of Football

Analytics: the new wave sweeping through the football landscape in the modern era. It allows us to make more informed decisions than ever before. Arrowhead Report's Sam Hays looks at why analytics are crucial to keeping up with the evolution of football.

Sam Hays

For The First Time In Over A Decade, The Kansas City Chiefs Have A Punter Competition

Kansas City Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub expects the battle to replace longtime Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt to be a “true competition.”

Joe Andrews

Film Review: Taco Charlton's Chance for Redemption Starts in Kansas City

As a special guest to Arrowhead Report, Seth Keysor breaks down new Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton and evaluates the possibilities for Charlton's future with the Chiefs.

Arrowhead Report

by

Seth Keysor

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo Identifies Areas of Improvement For Defense

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo recognizes his defense wasn’t the best it could have been at the beginning of his first season at the helm of the Chiefs' defense.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens Has Embraced Leadership Role Among Linebackers

As the Kansas City Chiefs' defense looks to take another step forward in 2020, linebacker Anthony Hitchens has already reached out to help rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. adjust to the NFL.

Joe Andrews

The Chiefs Multiverse: How Tom Brady’s Knee Gave Kansas City Patrick Mahomes

When Bernard Pollard dove into Tom Brady’s leg in the first game of the 2008 season, it was the first tangible domino in a series of events that eventually led the Chiefs to drafting Patrick Mahomes and becoming Super Bowl 54 champions.

jacobharris

Projecting Patrick Mahomes: The Chiefs' QB is Coming for the Record Books

With an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP in his two years as a starter, and the stat lines to match, it's clear that Patrick Mahomes is coming for the NFL's record books.

Austin J

by

cbrock126

Kansas City Chiefs to Re-Open Facilities in "Very Limited Capacity" on Tuesday

It won't include Andy Reid or Patrick Mahomes, but the Kansas City Chiefs will be able to return a portion of their employees to their facilities at Arrowhead on Tuesday amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua Brisco